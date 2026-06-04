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China Calls on Iran, US to Uphold Truce Amid Rising Regional Strikes
(MENAFN) According to reports, China has called on the United States and Iran to respect their ceasefire commitments and avoid what it described as a slide back into renewed warfare amid escalating regional tensions.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing that China is “deeply concerned over the current situation,” as reported by state media briefings.
She made the remarks following reports that US forces conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to alleged attempted attacks attributed to Iran across the region.
According to reports, US military forces and allied partners also intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones during the exchanges.
Kuwaiti authorities separately stated that their air defense systems responded to what they described as hostile missile and drone attacks during the early hours of Wednesday, highlighting the wider regional spillover of the tensions.
Mao emphasized that a return to fighting would serve no party’s interests, saying: “We hope relevant parties can cherish the opportunities of peace, honor ceasefire commitment and keep momentum of negotiation,” according to reports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing that China is “deeply concerned over the current situation,” as reported by state media briefings.
She made the remarks following reports that US forces conducted strikes on Qeshm Island in response to alleged attempted attacks attributed to Iran across the region.
According to reports, US military forces and allied partners also intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones during the exchanges.
Kuwaiti authorities separately stated that their air defense systems responded to what they described as hostile missile and drone attacks during the early hours of Wednesday, highlighting the wider regional spillover of the tensions.
Mao emphasized that a return to fighting would serve no party’s interests, saying: “We hope relevant parties can cherish the opportunities of peace, honor ceasefire commitment and keep momentum of negotiation,” according to reports.
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