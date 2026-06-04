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Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday Down
(MENAFN) Tokyo stocks closed in the red Thursday after the Nikkei index briefly shed more than 2 percent, as investors moved to lock in gains amid growing concerns that recent rallies had pushed valuations into overheated territory.
The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average settled 931.44 points lower — a decline of 1.36 percent — finishing the session at 67,470.69, down from Wednesday's close.
The wider Topix index mirrored the retreat, shedding 44.35 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 3,951.85.
Market participants appeared to be repositioning portfolios following a string of strong sessions, with heavyweight technology stocks bearing the brunt of the selling pressure. SoftBank Group was among the hardest hit, tumbling more than 11 percent as investors unwound recent gains in the sector.
Adding to the downbeat mood, an overnight surge in benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures further dented investor confidence, analysts noted.
The benchmark 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average settled 931.44 points lower — a decline of 1.36 percent — finishing the session at 67,470.69, down from Wednesday's close.
The wider Topix index mirrored the retreat, shedding 44.35 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 3,951.85.
Market participants appeared to be repositioning portfolios following a string of strong sessions, with heavyweight technology stocks bearing the brunt of the selling pressure. SoftBank Group was among the hardest hit, tumbling more than 11 percent as investors unwound recent gains in the sector.
Adding to the downbeat mood, an overnight surge in benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures further dented investor confidence, analysts noted.
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