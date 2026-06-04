Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Strike Russian Border Patrol Ship In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, USF Commander Robert Brovdi, known by the call sign Madyar, announced the operation on Facebook and released footage of the strike.

Brovdi said that during the night of June 4, the Birds of Madyar unit carried out a successful strike on a Project 10410 Svetlyak-class patrol ship in the settlement of Yurkyne, Crimea.

The vessel is designed for the protection and control of ports and shipping lanes, as well as for establishing tactical air-defense and anti-submarine defense perimeters.

The ship is 49.5 meters long and is equipped with 16 sets of Igla man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), an AK-176 artillery mount, 14.5-mm machine-gun installations, and six-barrel anti-aircraft guns. It has a crew of 28 personnel and an operational endurance of 10 days, with a range of approximately 2,200 nautical miles.

USF strikes two training grounds, gas storage facility in occupied territories

The USF also reported strikes against a Pantsir-S1 air-defense missile and gun system in Strilkove, Kherson region; an RSBN-4N short-range radio navigation system in the Crimean city of Saky; and locomotives in Vladyslavivka and Rozdolne, Crimea.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck electrical transformers in Bulavynske and Vuhlehirsk in the Donetsk region, as well as fuel storage tanks in Makiivka.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Brovdi recently released footage showing a strike on the Russian corvette Boykiy in the port of Kronstadt.