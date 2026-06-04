MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cybeats Technologies Corp. Secures New Contract with a Global Leader in Industrial Software

June 04, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security and SBOM management solutions, today announced that it has signed a major enterprise agreement to deploy its flagship platform, SBOM Studio, with a global leader in industrial software and critical infrastructure solutions.

This latest customer acquisition underscores an important driver of Cybeats' commercial growth strategy: the enterprise network effect. Within large-scale industrial technology ecosystems, trust, rigorous compliance validation, and operational value carry significant weight. This contract win illustrates Cybeats' progress on these revenue drivers as enterprises upgrade their SBOM implementations in advance of regulatory changes and evolving cybersecurity threats.

By successfully delivering value to large, global tier-one players within their complex technology environments, Cybeats creates a natural channel to onboard associated enterprise accounts. This inherent "land-and-expand" dynamic accelerates sales cycles, simplifies corporate procurement, and drives compounding revenue growth without the traditional friction of net-new market entry.

"Securing this partnership is a strong validation of SBOM Studio's technical maturity and enterprise scalability," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO of Cybeats. "As industrial software environments become more complex, organizations need continuous software supply chain visibility that can be operationalized across teams, products, and customers. Each successful deployment strengthens our market position and provides a repeatable model for broader adoption across the enterprise software ecosystem."

As regulatory pressures mount globally, particularly around the security of industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT), organizations managing critical infrastructure face new, and increasingly complex demands for software transparency. Critical infrastructure operators and their software vendors are increasingly required to provide verifiable SBOMs, positioning Cybeats as an important compliance partner for enterprise software supply chains.

About Cybeats SBOM Studio

Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps our customers understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of their own software. Use SBOM Studio to map what you have and where it came from, and plan maintenance to prevent degradation of your software's security posture over its lifecycle. Features include:

Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability. Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience. Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders. Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment. Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides a structured way to ingest machine-readable SBOMs, strengthening software risk assessment for critical infrastructure across the energy, healthcare, telecom, automotive, and defense sectors.

Contact:

Justin Leger, CEO

Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)

Email: ...

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Phone: (905) 667-6761

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







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Source: Cybeats Technologies Corp.