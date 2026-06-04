Uzbekistan, South Korea Hold Talks On Strategic Partnership Dev't
The two sides reviewed the current state of the Uzbekistan–South Korea special strategic partnership, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.
During the meeting, views on the preparation of planned events at various levels scheduled for later this year were exchanged, aimed at further deepening bilateral engagement across key sectors.--
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