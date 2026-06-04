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Uzbekistan, South Korea Hold Talks On Strategic Partnership Dev't

Uzbekistan, South Korea Hold Talks On Strategic Partnership Dev't


2026-06-04 06:37:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Mirvokhid Azimov met with South Korean Ambassador to the country, Won Do-yeon, to discuss the development of bilateral relations and preparations for upcoming high-level engagements, Trend reports via the ministry.

The two sides reviewed the current state of the Uzbekistan–South Korea special strategic partnership, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, views on the preparation of planned events at various levels scheduled for later this year were exchanged, aimed at further deepening bilateral engagement across key sectors.

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Trend News Agency

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