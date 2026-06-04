Bitcoin Longs Liquidated Over $600M As BTC Tests $60K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin briefly dipped toward the $60,000 zone, sliding to about $61,300 before bouncing back roughly 5.5% to around $64,690. The move came as fresh headlines about a potential ceasefire in the Middle East surfaced, adding a geopolitical undertone to a day of highly leveraged trading. While the rebound was sizable, observers warned that the surge could be a relief bounce rather than a bona fide bottom, given the size of the prior unwind and the chart setup traders are watching.

On the liquidity front, the move sparked a megawatt wave of liquidations across the market. Data tracker CoinGlass counted more than $737 million in BTC liquidations over a 24-hour window, with long positions bearing the brunt of the pressure. In absolute terms, more than $617 million of those liquidations came from long bets, underscoring how aggressively bullish positioning unraveled as prices slid. The brutal levered unwind has left participants weighing whether fresh bids will sustain or fade as risk sentiment shifts. CoinGlass data.

The rebound has fueled a breadth of mixed signals among traders. Some see the bounce as an early sign that selling pressure may have exhausted, opening room for a move toward the upper end of recent ranges. A market observer going by the alias RidaaXBT suggested a potential relief rally toward the $69,000–$70,000 zone, implying that the liquidation-driven flush may have run its course in the near term. RidaaXBT.

Analyst perspectives varied, with some colleagues hinting at cautious optimism. Another trader, ZordXBT, echoed the view that buyers stepped in near the lows given Bitcoin 's long downside wick, a sign some see as evidence of a floor forming. ZordXBT.

Not all voices agreed that the bottom was in. Hitman42 warned that bulls might be celebrating too soon, cautioning that the bounce could trap late buyers if the price loses momentum and retests lower levels. Hitman42.

Market structure under the weekly lens: a bear flag remains in play

Looking at Bitcoin's weekly chart, a bear-flag pattern continues to loom in the background. The setup implies a risk of a deeper pullback toward the $50,000–$52,000 area if selling pressure resumes and prices break down from the flag. The narrative is supported by rising volumes that accompanied the late-week downside, reinforcing the view that sellers still hold an edge in a broader market context. Related analysis.

Despite the bearish texture, the door remains ajar for a quick reversal if Bitcoin can reclaim the 200-week simple moving average near $61,800. That level has historically acted as a cycle-bottom anchor during major bear phases, surfacing as a potential fulcrum for a renewed up leg in 2015, 2018, and 2020. A convincing rebound above the 200-week SMA would undermine the bear-flag argument and broaden the market's short-term upside scope, with $70,000 serving as the next clear milestone for bulls.

In chart terms, traders are watching how the price behaves around those levels while also weighing the momentum implied by weekly closes and volume patterns. The dynamic between the 200-week support and the bear-flag breakdown remains the key question for the coming sessions, shaping whether risk appetite stays tethered to defensive plays or shifts back toward aggressive long exposure.

What this means for traders and investors

The weekend moves highlight a persistent theme for Bitcoin: liquidity-driven volatility remains a defining feature, especially when leverage is high and sentiment shifts on macro headlines. For traders, the immediate takeaway is to monitor two critical areas: the 200-week SMA near $61,800 and the broader range around $69,000–$70,000. A move decisively above the SMA could shift the narrative toward a more constructive near-term outlook, prompting fresh bets toward higher targets. Conversely, aFailed break above the bear-flag upper boundary or a break below the weekly support could accelerate downside pressure toward the $50k–$52k corridor.

Investors eyeing longer horizons should consider how macro and geopolitical developments interact with on-chain signals. The Reuters report cited in coverage this week about potential ceasefire discussions between regional actors contributed to a mood shift that can carry through risk assets, including crypto markets. While headlines can move markets in the short run, traders are likely to place greater emphasis on structural indicators and risk-management metrics as liquidity remains a critical determinant of liquidation risk and price resilience. Reuters reporting.

Looking ahead, the market's trajectory will hinge on whether buyers can sustain higher highs and whether selling pressure re-emerges with a fresh wave of leverage unwinds. If the price can stabilize above the 200-week SMA and push toward the mid-figure zone around $70k, momentum may tilt toward a more constructive phase. If, however, selling resumes and cracks appear below the weekly support, the path toward the lower targets could re-open, revisiting the bear-case scenario that has framed much of the recent discourse.

Trading and risk-management considerations aside, the episode underscores a broader theme in this cycle: Bitcoin remains highly sensitive to liquidity conditions and macro headlines, even as technical formations continue to shape shorter-term expectations. Investors should stay alert to how evolving on-chain data, funding dynamics, and regulatory mood interact with macro developments to determine whether the current bounce signals a durable bottom or a temporary relief rally.

What to watch next: a sustained hold above the 200-week SMA could reframe the near-term outlook toward a test of the $70,000 level, while a failure to reclaim that critical support may invite renewed downside toward the $50k–$52k zone. In the near term, traders will be watching liquidity conditions, funding rates, and the response of risk assets to any geopolitical headlines as the market seeks a clearer directional path.

In sum, the current action reflects a market negotiating between the fear of further downside and the relief of a sharp rebound, with the next price regime likely to be decided by how well Bitcoin can sustain above long-run support and whether a fresh batch of buyers steps in to defend the next leg higher.

Stay tuned for updates on liquidity metrics, macro headlines, and on-chain signals, as the market tests whether this rebound is the start of a new leg higher or a pause before another wave of selling.

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