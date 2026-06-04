Depth Extension Defined At Barry Deposit
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Length (m)
|BAR-26-0615
|444424
|5425623
|394
|329
|-60
|1,002
|BAR-26-0616
|444417
|5425373
|392
|330
|-60
|1,179
|BAR-26-0617
|444640
|5425661
|393
|329
|-59
|1,143
|BAR-26-0618
|444186
|5425344
|393
|331
|-58
|1,050
|BAR-26-0619
|444650
|5425896
|392
|332
|-60
|999
UTM Coordinates, System: NAD83 Zone 18N
Table 2: Significant Mineralized Intersections from Drilling on the Barry Deep Target
|Hole ID
|Including
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Grade (Au g/t)
| Metal Factor
(length x grade)
|BAR-26-0615
|
|771.1
|771.5
|0.40
|4.15
|1.66
|
|
|779.4
|781
|1.60
|2.63
|4.21
|
|Including
|779.4
|779.8
|0.40
|7.52
|3.00
|
|Including
|780.5
|781
|0.50
|1.73
|0.86
|BAR-26-0616
|
|937.8
|939.0
|1.20
|5.75
|6.90
|
|Including
|937.8
|938.6
|0.80
|1.93
|1.04
|
|Including
|938.6
|939.0
|0.40
|13.40
|5.36
|
|
|1,035.8
|1,037.9
|2.10
|3.42
|7.18
|
|Including
|1,035.8
|1,036.2
|0.40
|0.85
|0.34
|
|Including
|1,036.2
|1,037.0
|0.80
|5.77
|4.62
|
|Including
|1,037.0
|1,037.4
|0.40
|2.66
|1.06
|BAR-26-0617
|
|796.6
|798.5
|1.90
|7.59
|14.42
|
|Including
|796.6
|797.2
|0.60
|4.46
|2.68
|
|
|797.2
|797.8
|0.60
|17.75
|10.65
|
|
|797.8
|798.5
|0.70
|1.10
|0.77
|
|
|879.0
|881.5
|2.50
|4.60
|11.50
|
|Including
|879.0
|879.4
|0.40
|1.37
|0.55
|
|Including
|879.4
|879.7
|0.30
|8.97
|2.69
|
|Including
|879.7
|881.0
|1.30
|1.46
|1.90
|
|Including
|881.0
|881.5
|0.50
|11.10
|5.55
|BAR-26-0618
|
|878.3
|879.0
|0.70
|0.97
|0.68
|BAR-26-0619
|
|581.6
|582.0
|0.40
|4.68
|1.87
|
|
|888.0
|890.2
|2.20
|6.48
|14.26
|
|Including
|888.0
|888.4
|0.40
|3.29
|1.32
|
|Including
|888.4
|888.8
|0.40
|5.29
|2.12
|
|Including
|888.8
|889.1
|0.30
|3.86
|1.16
|
|Including
|889.1
|889.4
|0.30
|3.49
|1.05
|
|Including
|889.4
|889.7
|0.30
|0.14
|0.04
|
|Including
|889.7
|890.2
|0.50
|17.15
|8.58
1) True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated from 55 to 80% of the reported core length interval for the zone.
2) Assays are uncut except where indicated.
3) Intercepts have not been correlated to individual zones or vein domains at this time.
Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Québec, or Vancouver, British Colombia. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (" QA/QC ") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes.
Qualified Person
M. Donald Trudel, P.Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director Geology for the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects.
About Bonterra Resources
Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Québec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry(1), Moroy, and Bachelor(2)gold deposits, which collectively hold 16.8 million tonnes (" Mt ") at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au for 1.63 million ounces (" Moz ") of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources, plus 15.6 Mt at 4.32 g/t Au for 2.17 Moz at an average grade of 4.32 g/t Au of Inferred Mineral Resources.
In November 2023, the Company entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement with Osisko Mining Inc. (" Osisko Mining ") for the Urban-Barry properties (the " JV Agreement "), which include the Gladiator and Barry deposits. In October 2024, Gold Fields Ltd, through a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining for C$2.16 billion. Gold Fields is now the counterparty to the JV Agreement and can continue to earn a 70% interest in the joint venture by incurring C$30 million in work expenditures on or before November 2026 (including expenditures incurred by Osisko Mining prior to October 2024). This strategic transaction highlights Bonterra's dedication to advancing its exploration assets, marking a significant step towards development.
1) See news release of the Company dated February 23, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resources Growth at Barry and Gladiator Deposits" for further details.
2) See news release of the Company dated April 1st, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resource Growth at Bachelor and Moroy, 100% owned Deposits and Provides Corporate Updates" for further details.
This news release, including the drill results and the Mineral Resource Estimates referenced herein, has been prepared solely by the Company and is based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Neither Gold Fields Limited nor its affiliate Windfall Mining Group Inc. has verified, approved or endorsed the Mineral Resource Estimates or the content of this news release, and no representation or warranty is made by Gold Fields Limited or Windfall Mining Group Inc. with respect thereto. References to the Phoenix Joint Venture are provided for contextual purposes only and should not be construed as statements made by, or on behalf of, Gold Fields Limited or Windfall Mining Group Inc.
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