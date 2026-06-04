Ukrainian Children Cannot Be Bargaining Chip Or Object Of Compromise MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The appeal was made in a statement issued on the Day of Remembrance for Children Killed as a Result of Russia's Armed Aggression, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry urged international partners to step up support for the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children by joining its efforts, enhancing information sharing, supporting mechanisms for locating and verifying children, and financing programs for their organized return, rehabilitation, and long-term reintegration.

The MFA also called on states and international organizations to maintain and strengthen sanctions against all individuals and entities involved in the illegal deportation, forced transfer, militarization, indoctrination, and unlawful adoption of Ukrainian children.

“Participation in crimes against children must entail inevitable political, legal, and economic consequences. Everyone who made decisions, organized, facilitated, or took part in the deportation, forced transfer, illegal adoption, identity alteration, indoctrination, or militarization of Ukrainian children must be brought to justice,” the statement stressed.

The ministry noted that Ukraine remains committed to the principles and provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, international humanitarian law, international criminal law, and all international legal instruments aimed at protecting children during armed conflicts.

“Ukrainian children are not a subject of political bargaining. They cannot be objects of compromise. Their return must remain an integral part of every diplomatic effort, every peace initiative, and every future discussion on justice and security,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

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The MFA also expressed gratitude to all countries, international organizations, humanitarian partners, civil society representatives, and human rights advocates who assist Ukrainian children, facilitate their return, document Russia's crimes, and support families affected by the war.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously stated that Russia had attempted to include abducted Ukrainian children on prisoner-exchange lists.