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Belarusian Commodity Exchange To Collaborate With Azerbaijani AI Solutions Provider (PHOTO)

Belarusian Commodity Exchange To Collaborate With Azerbaijani AI Solutions Provider (PHOTO)


2026-06-04 06:04:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) will cooperate with Aigen Solutions MMC, an Azerbaijani developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation systems, Trend reports via BUCE.

This is envisaged by the memorandum of understanding signed between BUCE and Aigen Solutions.

The document was signed by First Deputy Chairperson of the BUCE Board, Olga Gorelik, and Director of Aigen Solutions, Ismayil Mammadli. The ceremony took place during a visit to BUCE by an Azerbaijani business delegation, organized with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.

Under the memorandum, the parties plan to develop cooperation in the implementation of AI technologies to optimize and improve the efficiency of business processes related to the organization and conduct of exchange trading. One of the key areas of collaboration will be the integration of AI solutions into BUTB's infrastructure and operations, which will enable automated analysis of large data sets, forecasting market trends, and risk management.

Furthermore, BUCE and Aigen Solutions intend to establish regular consultations and exchange experiences in the application of digital technologies in trading, as well as implement joint projects aimed at testing AI solutions in real-world exchange conditions.

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Trend News Agency

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