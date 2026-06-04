XRP Price Outlook: ETF Inflows Fail To Stop XRP Sell-Off

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) XRP Outlook: Falling like a stone

Until last week, XRP looked like one of the more resilient major cryptocurrencies, benefiting from strong ETF demand and growing institutional adoption even as Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced significant fund outflows.

While broader cryptocurrency markets have come under pressure from geopolitical tensions, elevated bond yields and uncertainty surrounding the outlook for US interest rates, XRP managed to attract fresh institutional capital until late May, helping differentiate it from many of its peers, until this week, that is.

The token finally got caught up in the crypto meltdown and so far fell by around 13% in early June.

XRP daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView During May XRP ETFs attracted record inflows

The biggest story for XRP during May has been the continued strength of ETF demand.

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which suffered substantial outflows during the second half of May, US-listed spot XRP ETFs recorded their strongest month of 2026. Net inflows reached approximately $118 million during May, with cumulative inflows since launch rising to around $1.4 billion. Seven spot XRP ETFs now collectively manage roughly $1.2 billion in assets.

ETF demand remained strong into late May. Data showed XRP-focused funds attracted around $35 million between 20 and 29 May, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced combined outflows of roughly $2 billion.

Several analysts have highlighted the divergence between positive ETF flows and relatively subdued price action until early June when XRP couldn't withstand the general cryptocurrency selling pressure.

Having said that, the ETF complex currently holds around 775 million XRP tokens, representing a meaningful share of circulating supply and creating a potentially supportive long-term demand dynamic.

Ripple ecosystem developments remain supportive

Beyond ETF flows, investor attention has remained focused on developments within the Ripple ecosystem.

At the beginning of June, Ripple released 1 billion XRP from escrow as part of its long-standing monthly schedule. While these unlocks often generate concerns about additional supply entering the market, investors generally view them as a well-understood aspect of XRP's market structure.

Meanwhile, adoption of the XRP Ledger continues to expand.

Recent data showed significant growth in tokenised real-world assets and stablecoin activity on the network. Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has continued gaining traction, while institutional tokenisation initiatives have increasingly utilised XRP Ledger infrastructure.

Supporters argue these developments strengthen XRP's long-term utility proposition by expanding use cases beyond traditional cross-border payments

Regulatory clarity remains a key catalyst

Regulation continues to play an important role in XRP's investment case.

Investors are closely monitoring progress surrounding digital asset legislation in the United States, particularly proposals designed to provide greater regulatory clarity for cryptocurrencies. Market participants believe clearer regulation could encourage further institutional adoption and potentially attract additional capital into XRP-related investment products.

Many analysts argue XRP is uniquely positioned to benefit from regulatory progress because of its long-standing focus on payments infrastructure and relationships with financial institutions.

The continued growth of spot XRP ETFs is also being viewed as evidence that institutional acceptance of the asset class is broadening beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Macroeconomic headwinds continue

Despite improving institutional demand, XRP remains exposed to broader market conditions.

Cryptocurrency markets have been pressured by concerns over inflation, elevated Treasury yields and heightened geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran. Higher oil prices and uncertainty surrounding global growth have reduced investor appetite across the digital asset sector.

Unlike major US equity indices, which have remained supported by enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence-related stocks, cryptocurrencies have generally struggled to attract sustained inflows during periods of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

XRP technical outlook

From a technical perspective, XRP topped out and its slide through the late May low at $1.2663 has put the February low at $1.1188 on the cards.

XRP bearish case:

While XRP remains below its 3 June high at $1.2470, there remains a real risk that the February low at $1.1188 may be slipped through. In this scenario The late May 2021 high at $1.1008 may be reached.

XRP bullish case:

Provided that the February low at $1.1188 holds on a weekly chart closing basis, a recovery may ensue. In this case the February-to-May lows at $1.2663-to-$1.2806 may act as resistance.

Short-term outlook: bearish while below the 3 June high at $1.2470

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 30 May high at $1.3640

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