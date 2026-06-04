Spacex Seeks A Record $75Bn In Stock Market Debut

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: SpaceX, the rockets-to-AI behemoth led by Elon Musk, aims to raise $75 billion in the biggest initial share sale ever, as the world's richest person pursues data centers in space and a trip to Mars.

SpaceX said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it would offer exactly 555,555,555 shares at $135 each. That would value the company at $1.8 trillion.

Analysts say Musk is aiming to capitalize on investor enthusiasm for his satellite internet plans as well as artificial intelligence, after he folded his xAI into SpaceX earlier this year.

His plan is to use SpaceX's rockets to launch solar-powered, satellite-based data centers to develop and run future AI models.

And last month, SpaceX announced plans to invest $55 billion to build a "Terafab" semiconductor factory in Texas, producing chips for artificial intelligence as well as robotics.

"The AI trade continues to roar, just in time for SpaceX's IPO next week," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at the brokerage firm XTB in London.