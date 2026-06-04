Narrow Escape For MP Cong MLA Yogendra Singh As SUV Catches Fire After Crash In Seoni

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Seoni, June 4 (IANS) Congress MLA Yogendra Singh 'Baba' and two others, including his security guard, had a narrow escape on Thursday morning after his Scorpio SUV crashed into a school boundary wall and caught fire on National Highway-34 in Seoni district, police said.

The accident occurred around 7:00 AM near Banjari village when the MLA was travelling from Jabalpur to Ghurwara village.

The vehicle went out of control while attempting to avoid hitting a cow on the highway and rammed into the boundary wall of a roadside school.

“Smoke started billowing from the front section of the vehicle immediately after the crash. Shortly thereafter, it burst into flames,” a police official said.

Displaying presence of mind, MLA Yogendra Singh, his gunman Raju Dhurve, and driver Anu promptly exited the vehicle and escaped without major injuries.

All three sustained minor injuries in the incident. Dhuma police reached the spot after receiving information and assessed the situation.

Local residents assisted in dousing the flames before the fire spread further.“We received information about the accident in the morning and rushed to the spot. The vehicle had caught fire after hitting the school wall. The MLA and his staff had already come out safely. We got the wrecked vehicle removed from the road to restore traffic movement,” a Dhuma police station official said.

The trio was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical check-up. Doctors confirmed that all three are out of danger and suffered only minor bruises.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, confirmed the report and expressed relief.

“On National Highway-34 (Seoni), the Scorpio vehicle belonging to Lakhnadon MLA Yogendra Singh 'Baba' went out of control while attempting to save a cow; it crashed into a roadside school's boundary wall and subsequently caught fire,” Singhar shared this message on X.

He further shared that Yogendra Singh and all his companions managed to safely exit the vehicle in time, ensuring that there was no loss of life.

“The Congress family wishes everyone a speedy recovery and continued safety,” he stated.