Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Starring Amol Parashar To Stream From June 23

The second season of Gram Chikitsalay now has a release date. Prime Video has announced that the rural comedy-drama will return on June 23. The new season will continue the story of Dr. Prabhat, played by Amol Parashar, as he tries to improve the Primary Health Centre in the fictional village of Bhathkandi. While he slowly gains the trust of the villagers, new challenges continue to come his way.

Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, the series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

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Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Cast and Release Details

The cast includes Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh. Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav has also joined the new season.

Prime Video announced the premiere date on Wednesday and confirmed that the series will stream from June 23 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories.

Official Statements on the Show's Return

Speaking about the show's return, Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, as per a statement, said, "As audience preferences continue to evolve, we are seeing a growing appetite not just for authentic urban narratives, but increasingly for stories rooted in rural India as well. Gram Chikitsalay reflected this trend through its slice-of-life storytelling and emotionally resonant themes. Following the overwhelming response to the first season, we are delighted to bring audiences the next journey of this rural comedy drama that continues to blend emotion, realism, and social commentary."

He further added, "The series marks another important chapter in our longstanding association with The Viral Fever, with whom we share a vision of bringing culturally rooted and emotionally engaging stories that connect with audiences across languages and geographies."

Director's Vision for Season 2

Director Lalitam Tiwari said the new season goes beyond comedy and continues to focus on life in rural India. "With Gram Chikitsalay Season Two, we are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us. Since season one, our aim has been to authentically capture rural life in all its realities. The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living, brought to life by nuanced and relatable characters," he said.

Continuing the Journey in Bhathkandi

The first season followed Dr. Prabhat's efforts to revive a struggling health centre in Bhathkandi. Season two will pick up from where the story left off and continue his journey as he deals with fresh obstacles in the village.

(ANI)

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