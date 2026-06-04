IRGC Says It Struck US Targets In Retaliation For Attacks On Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says that in response to US attacks on Iran, a US-linked vessel, the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet and a US air base in a regional country were targeted with missile strikes and drone attacks.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC public relations office said in a statement on Wednesday that late on Wednesday night the US military targeted an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with an aerial projectile, causing damage to its engine room.

The statement added that in response, a US-linked vessel named“Panaya” was struck by missiles fired by the IRGC navy.

It stated that in another action, the US targeted an IRGC telecommunications tower in southern Qeshm Island and in retaliation, a US air and helicopter base in a regional country, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were hit by missile and drone strikes carried out by the IRGC aerospace forces.

The IRGC did not specify the name of the regional country.

The statement emphasised that in the event of further attacks, a“different and heavier” response would be given, warning that disrupting security in the Strait of Hormuz would bring“severe consequences” for the US military.

Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces carried out“defensive” strikes on Qeshm Island in Iran and intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones, as civilian ships and regional allies Kuwait and Bahrain came under attack.

The Kuwaiti military also said its air defence systems intercepted incoming drones and missiles, while Bahrain reported that warning sirens were activated.

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