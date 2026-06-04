Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Dev't Of Strategic Partnership

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Dev't Of Strategic Partnership


2026-06-04 05:09:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov discussed the bilateral cooperation and regional issues during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the country's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

The Uzbek leader described the achievement as a reflection of the international community's recognition of Kyrgyzstan's active foreign policy and its contribution to regional stability and security.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support within international organizations and multilateral forums.

--

MENAFN04062026000187011040ID1111210164



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search