Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Dev't Of Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov discussed the bilateral cooperation and regional issues during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the country's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

The Uzbek leader described the achievement as a reflection of the international community's recognition of Kyrgyzstan's active foreign policy and its contribution to regional stability and security.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support within international organizations and multilateral forums.

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