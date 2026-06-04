Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Dev't Of Strategic Partnership
During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the country's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.
The Uzbek leader described the achievement as a reflection of the international community's recognition of Kyrgyzstan's active foreign policy and its contribution to regional stability and security.
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support within international organizations and multilateral forums.--
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