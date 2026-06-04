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Azerbaijan Launches Major Rainwater And Wastewater Management System In Shusha

Azerbaijan Launches Major Rainwater And Wastewater Management System In Shusha


2026-06-04 05:08:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Construction works are ongoing in Shusha as part of an infrastructure project aimed at the collection and treatment of rainwater and wastewater, Ilham Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Treatment Service, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a media tour organized by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Water Resources in the cities of Khankendi and Aghdara.

According to him, the project envisions the centralized collection and treatment of rainwater and wastewater in the city of Shusha.

“Rainwater will be collected through pipelines with a diameter of 1,200 millimeters and directed to treatment facilities. At the same time, domestic and wastewater will be collected through pipelines with a diameter of 600 millimeters and transported to treatment facilities,” he stated.

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