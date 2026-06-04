Off To Dachigam: CM Huddles With Mlas Amid Political Buzz



NC Announces Delhi Protest for Restoration of Statehood, Constitutional Guarantees MLAs Accuse Deputy CM of Skewed Fund Allocation During Closed-Door Discussions



Srinagar- In a show of unity amid opposition claims of unrest within the ruling alliance, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday led National Conference (NC) legislators, party MPs and independent MLAs supporting his government to a day-long off-site meeting at Dachigam National Park, where discussions ranged from governance and development to the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting came against the backdrop of assertions by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma that the NC-led government could collapse at any time and that several ruling party legislators were allegedly on the verge of switching sides.

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“Their MLAs are unhappy and are fighting with ministers every day. The ship can sink anytime,” Sharma had claimed.

Taking many by surprise, NC legislators and independent MLAs supporting the government first assembled at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Public Services and Outreach Office, Raabita, on Gupkar Road, where the meeting had originally been scheduled.

According to details, legislators were later ushered into the chief minister's residence, where vehicles had been kept ready in advance. Shortly thereafter, they were driven to Dachigam National Park, leaving journalists guessing about the destination of the meeting.

At 10:38 am, Abdullah posted on X that the group was heading for an off-site review of the government's performance over the last 19 months.

“We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months, the good, the not so good and everything in between,” he wrote.

Adding to the intrigue, NC MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri posted minutes later that the legislators had crossed Shalimar and were heading towards an undisclosed destination.

The delegation eventually arrived at Dachigam National Park around 11 am and proceeded to the historic Indira Guest House, where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi often stayed during her visits to Kashmir.

The meeting was held on the lawns of the guest house, with legislators and ministers reportedly keeping their phones switched off during the deliberations.

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Later, amid speculation over the venue change, Abdullah clarified that the move had been planned well in advance.

“I'm sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT 'been shifted at the last moment'. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me,” he wrote.

Emerging from the marathon meeting, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq announced that the party's legislature wing, including MPs, MLAs and allies, would stage a protest in New Delhi on the opening day of the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to press for the restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir.

“The National Conference has decided that on the first day of the Monsoon session, our Legislative Party, including MPs, MLAs and allies, will go to Delhi to protest. Our primary demand will be the return of our statehood and constitutional guarantees,” Sadiq told reporters.

“It is time for our leadership to go to Delhi, talk to the people there, and take back what has been taken away from us,” he said.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on the NC over the issue of restoration of statehood and constitutional protections, particularly after the Centre's engagement with groups in Ladakh seeking safeguards for the Union Territory's identity and constitutional rights.

Sadiq described the atmosphere of the meeting as positive and said the chief minister patiently heard extensive discussions on development, public welfare, drug abuse, alcohol prohibition and economic issues affecting different regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

MLAs Target Deputy CM Over Fund Allocation

Contrary to speculation, governance issues dominated much of the seven-hour meeting, with legislators scrutinising the performance of several ministers and departments.

Sources said legislators from both the National Conference and supporting independents strongly questioned the functioning of the Roads and Buildings Department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Most legislators reportedly expressed resentment over what they described as discriminatory allocation of development funds and projects as well as the Deputy Chief Minister's conduct towards elected representatives.

MLAs, particularly from the Pir Panjal region, alleged that a disproportionate share of funds and projects under NABARD, SASCI, Capex Bridge Programme and other schemes had been directed towards Choudhary's Nowshera constituency while other segments received comparatively little assistance.

Sources said Aijaz Jan, Javaid Choudhary, Muzaffar Khan and Choudhary Akram were among those who strongly raised objections during the meeting.

Legislators from Kashmir, including Javaid Baig and Ali Mohammad Dar, also reportedly complained about fund distribution by the department.

According to sources, one legislator even demanded that the Deputy Chief Minister be removed from his position.

Sources said Omar Abdullah directed Choudhary to address the concerns raised by legislators within a month.

The criticism was not limited to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sources said several legislators also raised concerns over the functioning of Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Javed Rana and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Satish Sharma.

Speaking after the meeting, Rana said the government had constituted a committee to examine a proposal seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir.

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He said the issue was discussed during the deliberations and that the panel had been tasked with studying various aspects of the proposal before submitting recommendations to the chief minister.

“After the committee submits its report, the matter will be placed before the Chief Minister and a final decision will be taken,” Rana said.

The demand for a liquor ban has been raised by several legislators and social organisations in recent months.

Attempts to obtain comments from ministers regarding the allegations raised during the meeting were unsuccessful.

The usually tranquil national park witnessed an unusual convergence of politicians, journalists and security personnel as television crews, OB vans and reporters lined the entrance throughout the day.

While discussions continued inside, reporters delivered live updates from outside the park, turning Dachigam into one of the Valley's busiest political and media locations for several hours.

Journalists covering the event described the venue as an unusual choice for a political review meeting, noting that such gatherings are typically held at party offices or government buildings.

The meeting concluded after nearly nine hours of deliberations, with the ruling party finalising its strategy on statehood and reviewing governance issues across regions.

Meanwhile, authorities issued a clarification stating that Dachigam National Park remained open to visitors and that no restrictions had been imposed because of the political meeting.

The clarification followed reports suggesting public access to the park had been suspended for the day.

“Entry for all visitors remains completely open as per the standard procedure. No government directive has been issued restricting access to the park today,” the administration said in a statement.

The administration also urged the public not to pay heed to unverified reports and to continue following standard procedures while visiting the park.