'Mexico Can Achieve Something Special At FIFA World Cup 2026': Paunovic

MENAFN - IANS) Toluca, June 4 (IANS) Serbia head coach Veljko Paunovic has expressed strong confidence in Mexico's chances of making a deep run at the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the host nation has all the qualities needed to achieve a historic result.

Paunovic, who is familiar with Mexican football after coaching Guadalajara and Tigres UANL, believes the national team is well-equipped to compete with the world's best sides. Speaking ahead of Serbia's friendly match against Mexico in Toluca on Thursday, the 48-year-old praised the country's football culture and the talent available to head coach Javier Aguirre.

"I am convinced Mexico can do well. I have believed that since my time working in Mexico. The country has a tremendous football culture, passionate supporters and players who are willing to work hard for success," Paunovic told reporters as quoted by Xinhua.

Mexico will kick off its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 11 before facing South Korea and the Czech Republic in Group A. With the tournament being co-hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada, the Mexican team will enjoy the advantage of playing in front of home crowds.

Paunovic highlighted the importance of that support and said it could play a major role in helping the team reach new heights.

"There is a clear identity in this team and a lot of talent," he said. "Playing at home is a huge advantage, as long as the fans fully get behind the national team. Their support can make a real difference," he said.

The Serbian coach also had words of praise for Aguirre, who returned for a third spell in charge of Mexico in July 2024. Paunovic said the experienced manager has helped build a solid foundation and create belief within the squad ahead of the tournament.

"As a football person and a fan of the game, I think Mexico has more than enough quality to achieve something important," he added. "They have a great coach, talented players and the opportunity to play at home. Those are important factors in a World Cup," he added.

While Mexico is putting the finishing touches on its preparations for the tournament, Serbia is already focusing on building a squad for the 2030 World Cup qualifying campaign. Paunovic described Thursday's friendly as a valuable test and an opportunity to assess his team's progress against one of the tournament hosts.

"It's going to be an extremely demanding game for us but a valuable opportunity to test our progress," Paunovic concluded.

Mexico has never won the FIFA World Cup. Their best results in the tournament are reaching the quarter-finals on home soil in 1970 and 1986. The hosts would look to improve their results and give themselves a chance to win the trophy for the first time.