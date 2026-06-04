Chennai Mayor Denies Snub To MLA At School Inauguration, Cites Protocol

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan on Thursday rejected allegations that RK Nagar MLA Pallavi was sidelined during the inauguration of a newly constructed school building in Pulianthope, saying the event followed official protocol and no elected representative was ignored.

The controversy surfaced after a video from the function went viral on social media, showing the mayor handing a candle to a senior IAS officer during the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony instead of the MLA.

The footage triggered criticism online, with several users alleging that Pallavi had been overlooked despite being the local legislator.

The incident occurred on the day schools across Tamil Nadu reopened after the summer vacation.

As part of the reopening celebrations, a function was organised at an Urdu school in Pulianthope to inaugurate a newly constructed building. The event was attended by Mayor Priya Rajan, RK Nagar MLA Pallavi, senior officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the representatives of the education department.

According to reports, the inaugural ceremony began with the ribbon-cutting event, in which the MLA participated. However, attention shifted to the subsequent lamp-lighting ceremony when Greater Chennai Corporation Joint Commissioner Karpagam, an IAS officer, was invited to stand in the front row alongside the mayor. The MLA was seen standing behind the officials.

During the ceremony, Pallavi reportedly extended her hand to receive the candle used for lighting the ceremonial lamp. The candle was instead handed to the IAS officer, prompting speculation that the legislator had been slighted.

Soon afterwards, the MLA left the venue, the episode further fuelling discussions on social media and among political observers.

Responding to the criticism, Priya Rajan clarified that the sequence of events followed established administrative protocol and was not intended to diminish the role of the MLA.

“We did not sideline anyone. The MLA was invited to the programme and actively participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the lamp-lighting event, protocol required the IAS officer to light the lamp first, after which the MLA was to participate,” the mayor said.

She maintained that the controversy arose from a misunderstanding of official procedures.

According to the mayor, the order of precedence followed at government functions was adhered to throughout the event. Priya Rajan reiterated that all arrangements and ceremonial proceedings were carried out in accordance with protocol and stressed that every invited dignitary was treated with due respect during the function.