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Iraq Moves to Centralize Control of All Weapons Under State Authority
(MENAFN) An Iraqi government committee has begun work on a plan aimed at placing all weapons in the country under exclusive state control, according to a military spokesperson.
Spokesman Sabah al-Nu'man stated that the committee, established under the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, has officially started implementing its mandate.
He said the group is tasked with developing mechanisms to integrate armed formations into state structures and transfer weapons, equipment, and military facilities to the authority of Iraqi security institutions.
According to reports, the plan also involves restructuring units associated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and ensuring the protection of the rights of their members during the transition process.
The PMF is a state-recognized security umbrella established in 2014 following a religious decree by top cleric Ali al-Sistani to combat the ISIS (Daesh) group. It was later formally incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces through a government decision in 2016.
Officials say the initiative represents a broader effort to consolidate armed authority under state institutions and strengthen centralized control over military assets across the country.
Spokesman Sabah al-Nu'man stated that the committee, established under the directive of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, has officially started implementing its mandate.
He said the group is tasked with developing mechanisms to integrate armed formations into state structures and transfer weapons, equipment, and military facilities to the authority of Iraqi security institutions.
According to reports, the plan also involves restructuring units associated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and ensuring the protection of the rights of their members during the transition process.
The PMF is a state-recognized security umbrella established in 2014 following a religious decree by top cleric Ali al-Sistani to combat the ISIS (Daesh) group. It was later formally incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces through a government decision in 2016.
Officials say the initiative represents a broader effort to consolidate armed authority under state institutions and strengthen centralized control over military assets across the country.
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