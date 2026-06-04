MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bíldudalur, 4 June 2026

The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company") will be held on 18 June 2026 at 11:00 (CEST).

Please find the notice including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website .

For more information, please contact:

Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Icelandic Salmon AS - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026