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Icelandic Salmon AS - Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2026


2026-06-04 05:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bíldudalur, 4 June 2026

The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company") will be held on 18 June 2026 at 11:00 (CEST).

Please find the notice including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website .

For more information, please contact:

Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Icelandic Salmon AS - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

MENAFN04062026004107003653ID1111210059



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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