Icelandic Salmon AS - Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2026
The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company") will be held on 18 June 2026 at 11:00 (CEST).
Please find the notice including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website .
For more information, please contact:
Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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Icelandic Salmon AS - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
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