Thalapathy Vijay Security: Why Does CM Need Private Guard With Z+ Cover? AIADMK Asks

Chennai: The AIADMK is kicking up a major fuss over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay using a private bodyguard. They are asking why Naeem Moosa, who is from Mahe, is always seen with the CM despite his official high-level security. AIADMK MP Inbadurai has demanded that Naeem be removed from the CM's side. He questioned if Vijay, who is also the Home Minister, doesn't trust his own police force. Inbadurai pointed out that allowing a private individual into high-security zones is against all rules.

Who is Naeem Moosa?

The main question is, why does the CM need a private bodyguard when he already has Z+ security? AIADMK leaders are also asking why Naeem follows the CM even on official visits, such as when he meets the Prime Minister. They have demanded that the state government answer for these serious protocol violations.

Naeem Moosa, a Mahe native who runs a private security agency based in Dubai, has long been Vijay's shadow. He was always right behind the TVK president during campaign rallies and private visits, and he's still the one guarding Vijay even after he became Chief Minister. The AIADMK MP highlights that Tamil Nadu has a top-tier security unit called the 'Core Cell' under the state police, specifically to protect the CM. On top of that, Vijay was recently given 'Z Plus' security. With so much official protection, Inbadurai is asking why the CM still needs to keep a private bodyguard.

He then raised serious questions about the government's security protocols. "Under what law is an unofficial person, with no government clearance, allowed to shadow the Chief Minister everywhere?" he asked. Inbadurai stressed that this isn't just about physical security. A private individual getting access to sensitive, strategic meeting locations is a serious breach of rules.

The issue of VVIP security arrangements in Tamil Nadu has become a hot topic recently. This follows an incident where a security officer fell from the CM's special campaign vehicle during a TVK public meeting in Tiruchirappalli. Inbadurai's new criticism comes in this context. The AIADMK is demanding that the Tamil Nadu government immediately clarify whether the CM's use of private bodyguards is legal and follows proper procedures. This issue is expected to spark more political debates in the coming days.