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Ruling Democrats Boost Position with Major Election Victory in S. Korea
(MENAFN) South Korea’s governing Democratic Party achieved a decisive victory in nationwide local elections and parliamentary by-elections, further reinforcing the political momentum it gained during the 2024 legislative elections, according to reports.
Final results showed that President Lee Jae Myung’s party captured 12 of the 16 major mayoral and gubernatorial positions that were up for grabs. Among its notable successes was a win in Busan, while the opposition People Power Party secured the remaining four posts, including the capital, Seoul.
The Democratic Party also performed strongly in parliamentary by-elections, winning nine of the 14 contested seats. The People Power Party obtained four seats, while one seat was claimed by an independent candidate.
Reports indicate that 13 of the constituencies involved in the by-elections had previously been represented by members of the ruling party. The Democratic Party already holds a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly, giving it significant influence over the country’s legislative agenda.
Political observers expect the outcome to provide additional support for the government’s efforts to advance its reform program, strengthening its mandate during the remainder of its term.
Beyond mayoral, gubernatorial, and parliamentary races, voters also selected 16 education superintendents, 227 local government leaders, and roughly 4,000 local council representatives across the country.
The elections took place exactly one year after President Lee’s administration assumed office on June 4. According to reports, voter participation reached its highest level since South Korea introduced nationwide local elections in 1995.
Local elections in South Korea are held every four years and are scheduled between National Assembly elections, a system intended to keep the two major electoral contests separate.
Final results showed that President Lee Jae Myung’s party captured 12 of the 16 major mayoral and gubernatorial positions that were up for grabs. Among its notable successes was a win in Busan, while the opposition People Power Party secured the remaining four posts, including the capital, Seoul.
The Democratic Party also performed strongly in parliamentary by-elections, winning nine of the 14 contested seats. The People Power Party obtained four seats, while one seat was claimed by an independent candidate.
Reports indicate that 13 of the constituencies involved in the by-elections had previously been represented by members of the ruling party. The Democratic Party already holds a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly, giving it significant influence over the country’s legislative agenda.
Political observers expect the outcome to provide additional support for the government’s efforts to advance its reform program, strengthening its mandate during the remainder of its term.
Beyond mayoral, gubernatorial, and parliamentary races, voters also selected 16 education superintendents, 227 local government leaders, and roughly 4,000 local council representatives across the country.
The elections took place exactly one year after President Lee’s administration assumed office on June 4. According to reports, voter participation reached its highest level since South Korea introduced nationwide local elections in 1995.
Local elections in South Korea are held every four years and are scheduled between National Assembly elections, a system intended to keep the two major electoral contests separate.
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