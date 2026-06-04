Corona Launches 2026 Beach 100 Guide, Invites The World To Explore The Outdoors This Summer

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Corona, the world's most valuable beer brand, today announced the return of its annual global beach guide, the 2026 Corona Beach 100, ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8. The highly anticipated second edition spotlights 100 breathtaking and varied ocean-front destinations around the world while celebrating the natural ecosystems and local communities that help bring them to life.

Connected to Corona's“This Is Living” platform, which invites consumers to step outside and live life to the fullest this summer, the 2026 guide features 27 new beaches, hundreds of localized Tripadvisor travel experiences inspired by the world's most breathtaking coastlines, and expanded Beach 100 Grants with Oceanic Global – all inviting people to answer“Living Is Calling” through exploration, connection, and conservation.

“Following the incredible global response to Beach 100's first year, we saw an opportunity to build on that momentum and evolve the platform even further for 2026,” said Clarissa Pantoja, Global VP of Corona.“The guide is about much more than exploring the world's most beautiful beaches – it's about celebrating and preserving the ecosystems that make them so special. Through Beach 100, we want to inspire people to step outside, disconnect from the everyday, and reconnect with nature through Corona's 'This Is Living' mindset.”

The 2026 Corona Beach 100

The 2026 Corona Beach 100 showcases beaches across six continents, spanning hidden Mediterranean coves, legendary South American shores, remote jungle-access coastlines, and globally iconic destinations. Each beach was selected based on local insights tied to its natural beauty, cultural character, and ability to inspire a deeper connection with nature and the outdoors.

Within the selection process, each beach was evaluated across three core criteria: Beachside Culture, Connection to Nature and Scenic Aesthetics. Developed in partnership with experiential agency, WINK, the 2026 list is anchored by 20“Three Sun” beaches, the highest ranking within the Beach 100 platform, including new additions such as Praia do Bonete in Brazil and Plage de la Dune du Sud in Canada.

Beach 100 list highlights for 2026 include:

27 new beaches, adding a fresh variety of coastlines and an even deeper connection to conservation-focused destinations. South America emergence as the biggest regional gainer, including Uruguay's first-ever entries with Playa Mansa and Playa Sur, and Argentina's Bahia Bustamante. A broader definition of paradise featuring harder-to-reach locales, such as Brazil's Praia da Engenhoca, and France's Dune du Pyla, Europe's tallest sand dune. Expanded locations across Africa, including Mozambique's Tofo Beach making its debut, alongside South Africa's Wilderness Beach. Additional surf destinations and globally iconic coastlines, including New Zealand's Manu Bay – one of the world's most celebrated surfing spots – and Barafundle Bay, Wales' first Beach 100 entry.

To explore the full interactive 2026 Beach 100 list, and learn more about the“This is Living” global platform, visit .

Experience“This Is Living” with Tripadvisor

As part of Corona's“This Is Living” platform, the brand launched“Living Is Calling,” a global call to action inviting people to put living first by stepping outside and reconnecting with nature. Through a partnership with Tripadvisor featuring access to more than 300,000 experiences across 30 countries, the campaign inspires consumers to embrace meaningful moments in travel, the outdoors, and the natural world.

Bringing that spirit to life, Corona and Tripadvisor have curated nature-led experiences inspired by select Beach 100 destinations. From snorkeling in Italy to surfing in Peru, these itineraries are designed to deepen travelers' connection to nature while highlighting local conservation efforts that help protect paradise.

Through Corona's global promotion, consumers of legal drinking age can scan QR codes on Corona packaging for the chance to win experiences inspired by the Beach 100 guide. World Oceans Day will serve as a key moment to spotlight select conservation-led itineraries that encourage more mindful exploration.

To learn more about participating markets and how to answer the call of“Living Is Calling,” visit .

Protecting Paradise: The Beach 100 Grant Initiative

Building on its long-standing collaboration with Oceanic Global, Corona is expanding the Beach 100 Grants program to provide direct funding to local NGOs that help protect critical marine ecosystems, including mangroves, coral reefs, and more. The initiative supports locally led conservation efforts designed to help preserve paradise for generations to come.

During World Oceans Week, as part of the Living is Calling campaign, Corona and Oceanic Global will also release a new content series, Ocean is Living, highlighting the inherent connection between beaches and the oceanic world. Featuring ecosystems such as coral reefs, mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and the open ocean, the film reinforces that paradise is more than a destination – it is a living system worth protecting. The initiative will also feature social content spotlighting the ecosystems and local grant projects surrounding four select Beach 100 locations.

“Over 71% of Earth is ocean. It produces more than half the oxygen we breathe, feeds millions, and supports all life, including our own,” said Natasha Berg, Director of Communications, Oceanic Global.“Together with Corona, we're reminding the world that Paradise doesn't stop at the shoreline, and that protecting the ocean protects the entirety of our blue planet.”

To learn more about the 2026 Beach 100 Grants and the four spotlight locations, visit

1 Kantar's BrandZ 2026 Global Rankings

About Corona Global

Corona, an AB InBev global brand, is the iconic beer brand that is synonymous with paradise with a presence in 180 countries. Recognized as the world's most valuable beer brand in Kantar's BrandZ global 2025 rankings*, Corona invites the world outside, beckoning you to reconnect with your essential nature and embrace the simple pleasures of life. But it's not just about the beer – it's about the ritual. The ritual of adding a slice of lime to your Corona, an experience that elevates the moment. Corona isn't just a beverage; it's nature in a bottle. And we strive to help protect nature and have become the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint. This builds on our longstanding ambition to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. Every sip of Corona is a celebration of nature and the beauty of the world around us.

* Corona is not sold by AB InBev in the United States.

About Oceanic Global

Founded in 2016, Oceanic Global (OG) reconnects humanity to the ocean as the beating heart of the earth, and provides tangible solutions and blueprints for coexisting in harmony with the natural world. The 501c3 non-profit builds tools, mobilizes communities, and develops educational resources and standards that inspire global action and catalyze cross-sector change. In 2018, Oceanic Global launched the Blue Standard (Blue), a first-of-its-kind cross industry standard that establishes universal accountability for responsible business leadership, with over 500 + global businesses in 55+ countries and 7 global governments engaged to date. Oceanic Global is based in New York with international hubs and volunteer bases in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum, and Hong Kong. Reflective of its global reach, the organization has additionally been the official non-profit and production contributor to United Nations World Oceans Day since 2019. |

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with balanced choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives. Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

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