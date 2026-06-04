Qatar Museums Announces June Program Of Exhibitions, Workshops, Family Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) has announced its public program for June, featuring a diverse range of workshops, exhibitions, family drop-in activities, and masterclasses across its museums and creative spaces throughout Doha.

In this regard, the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) places creativity at the heart of its visitor experience this June through two lively activities designed to encourage families and young visitors to engage directly with the museum's collection.

Through Museum Bingo on June 8 and 15, Gallery 2 will become a space full of discovery, where participants aged 8 to 14 will explore the museum's collection through a fun Bingo challenge.

Using specially designed paper handouts inspired by objects from the collection, young visitors will develop their observation skills through an enjoyable interactive activity.

As part of the popular Gahwa Saturday program, the drop-in activity Ocean Stickers Aquarium, taking place on June 20, invites children aged 3 to 12 to create their own paper aquarium using sea creature stickers inspired by objects from the museum's collection.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will present a rich and varied program throughout June. Children aged 5 to 11 will have the opportunity to participate in Planet Kids Club: Ancient History, Dinosaurs on June 6, in addition to Kufic Intermediate (Children and Youth) on June 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as Nasta'liq Intermediate, Women's Calligraphy Workshop on June 7, 8, 9 and 10.

On June 13, the Museum of Islamic Art will welcome visitors to Saturday Story Time: Yara, My Friend from Syria, a monthly storytelling and coloring session held at the museum library for children aged 3 to 8. The program continues on Saturdays each month. This month's session is based on the story Yara, My Friend from Syria, a warm and engaging tale suitable for young children.

Arabic calligraphy workshops will also continue during the month, this time with Ruq'ah Beginners (Children and Youth) on June 15, 22 and 29.

In addition, Watercolor Painting for Adults workshops will be held on June 21, 22, 23 and 24 over four sessions for intermediate and advanced participants.

The workshops include training in drawing skills and watercolor techniques, including wet-on-wet and dry-on-wet methods, enabling participants to produce a complete artwork on paper.

The museum will also host Creative Work by Arabic Calligraphy (Children and Youth) on June 24, during which participants will draw inspiration from Arabic calligraphy displayed in the museum galleries to explore the beauty of this art form and create their own works.

Participants will select a text from the museum's collection and reproduce it on glossy ornament paper.

The MIA Library Film Club will return on June 28 with the documentary "The Mosque: A Community's Struggle," which addresses issues of community, identity and faith.

The MIA Library Book Club will also organize a session on June 29 focusing on the book "Made for the Eye of One Who Sees: Canadian Contributions to the Study of Islamic Art and Archaeology".

The Museum of Islamic Art will further invite visitors to a family adventure through Family Day: Wonders of Nature on June 30, exploring the world of animals and the inspirations drawn from nature that are reflected in artworks and artifacts from various cultures across the Islamic world.

Meanwhile, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will present one of its most diverse programs during June, beginning with Public Guided Tours: Resolutions, Evolving Realities every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the month, in addition to Art Lessons with Ismail Azzam every Sunday and Tuesday.

The recurring workshop explores portraiture techniques across a range of mediums including pencil, charcoal, and paint. It is designed to provide a stimulating environment for developing artistic talent, sharing experiences, and engaging in lively artistic discussion.

On June 7, audiences will have the opportunity to attend Mathaf Design Circle: Hassan Fathy Edition, a gathering that brings together designers, architects, and creatives to explore how culture, material, and human behavior can inform design.

The program also includes Drawtastic on June 6 and 27, Mirror Portrait on June 10, and Voice and Presence Art on June 13, which explores vocal performance, public speaking, and effective communication skills.

On June 14, participants will create shadows as they move using different mediums and extended tools that allow lines to shift with the body through the Growing Shadow workshop. A similar workshop for children, Growing Shadow: Kids Edition, will be held on June 21. Mathaf will also organise Action Model Drawing on June 17.

On June 27, young participants will have the opportunity to attend a creative session entitled Unedited, while on the following day, the museum will organise Shaping Culture.

As June marks a landmark month in the world of sport, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (3-2-1 QOSM) will celebrate the occasion through three exhilarating activations that combine athletic inspiration, cultural celebration, and creative hands-on activities.

On June 19, 20, 26 and 27, football will take center stage through World Cup Celebration! Held over four afternoons filled with festive, family-friendly activities.

Visitors will be able to test their football knowledge in a World Cup trivia competition, with prizes awarded to winners, in addition to taking part in craft workshops to design their own World Cup jersey and create a handmade football.

The museum will also organize the 321 Cultural Olympiad 2026 Exhibition on June 22.

In celebration of Olympic Day, the museum will host Olympic Day: Move & Discover on June 22.

Meanwhile, M7 will continue to support emerging creative talent throughout June through an intensive masterclass that goes beyond design to address the business side of the fashion industry through Fundamentals of a Fashion Business Masterclass, which will be held from June 7 to 10.

For its part, Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar will continue its programming through a group exhibition that celebrates community creativity and places it at the center of the experience through the "Be With Us" Exhibition, which will continue welcoming visitors until June 16.