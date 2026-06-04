Putin Says Putting Pressure On PM Modi Is 'Detrimental' To International Relations

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, June 4 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "detrimental to international relations and bilateral ties".

The Russian President said this during his meeting with representatives of international news agencies at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg.

"Your question seemed a bit strange to me. You said that the cooperation between India and the US creates difficulties in the relations between Russia and India. I don't think that this is the case," Putin added, addressing questions from journalists, according to the Kremlin.

"Why would you think that? We're ready. We're glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It's a great country, 1.5 billion people, a large economy, the largest democracy, as many people say," he said.

Putin noted that it is only natural that India develops its economy in accordance with its interests, with those countries that it deems necessary.

"Another thing is that the US are trying to put pressure on India in some matters. For example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some tracks, but everyone has understood that putting pressure on India's PM Narendra Modi, a country that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations, it doesn't matter where this pressure comes from," the Russian President highlighted.

The annual meeting with representatives of international news agencies traditionally provides an opportunity to discuss international events, economic issues, and Russia's foreign policy in a question-and-answer format with executives and journalists from leading global media outlets, Russia's state-owned Tass news agency noted.

The meeting is taking place as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which is being held from June 3 to 6.

In December 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin undertook a significant State Visit to India. The visit, spread over two packed days in the national capital, featured summit-level talks, ceremonial engagements and a series of bilateral discussions covering defence, economic cooperation, energy ties and regional security.

During the visit, President Putin held formal talks with Prime Minister Modi, with both leaders reviewing the state of the India-Russia partnership as it completes 25 years since being designated a 'Strategic Partnership'.