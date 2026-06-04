403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Knicks Rally Past Spurs to Take Opening NBA Finals Matchup
(MENAFN) The New York Knicks opened the NBA Finals with a victory, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 to claim a 1-0 advantage in the championship series.
Jalen Brunson paced New York’s offense with 30 points, while also contributing four assists. His performance helped the Knicks secure an important win on the road at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Josh Hart played a key role in the comeback effort, dominating the boards with 15 rebounds and adding six assists as New York recovered from a halftime deficit.
For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama delivered an impressive performance in his NBA Finals debut, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox contributed five assists, and the Spurs had four players reach double-digit scoring figures.
The home side started strongly, taking a 27-19 lead after the opening quarter and carrying a 55-48 advantage into halftime. New York gradually closed the gap during the third period before taking command late in the game. A 29-19 edge in the final quarter allowed the Knicks to pull away and secure the win.
The result gives New York the early upper hand in the best-of-seven series and leaves the team three victories away from capturing its first NBA title since 1973.
Game 2 is scheduled to take place in San Antonio on Friday.
Jalen Brunson paced New York’s offense with 30 points, while also contributing four assists. His performance helped the Knicks secure an important win on the road at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Josh Hart played a key role in the comeback effort, dominating the boards with 15 rebounds and adding six assists as New York recovered from a halftime deficit.
For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama delivered an impressive performance in his NBA Finals debut, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox contributed five assists, and the Spurs had four players reach double-digit scoring figures.
The home side started strongly, taking a 27-19 lead after the opening quarter and carrying a 55-48 advantage into halftime. New York gradually closed the gap during the third period before taking command late in the game. A 29-19 edge in the final quarter allowed the Knicks to pull away and secure the win.
The result gives New York the early upper hand in the best-of-seven series and leaves the team three victories away from capturing its first NBA title since 1973.
Game 2 is scheduled to take place in San Antonio on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment