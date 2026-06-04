Jordan Promotes Responsible AI Adoption To Improve Workplace Safety And Future-Ready Skills

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- Jordan has emphasized the importance of harnessing artificial intelligence responsibly to improve workplace safety, strengthen workforce capabilities and support sustainable economic development, as governments and labor-market stakeholders grapple with the growing impact of advanced technologies on employment.

Speaking during the 114th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Labour Abdul Halim Dujan said artificial intelligence has become an integral part of modern economic activity and is increasingly reshaping labor markets around the world.

Dujan, who heads Jordan's delegation to the conference, said the central challenge is no longer whether artificial intelligence should be used, but how it can be employed in a manner that promotes decent work, protects workers' rights and ensures that the benefits of technological progress are shared broadly across society.

He noted that rapid changes in job requirements and workplace structures are increasing the need to invest in youth skills and workforce preparedness, particularly as employers seek new competencies aligned with digital transformation.

At the same time, Dujan stressed that many occupations built around human interaction, behavioral skills and accumulated experience will continue to retain their value despite accelerating advances in automation.

He said the future labor market will be shaped by collaboration between humans and technology rather than direct replacement of workers by machines.

According to Dujan, artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities to enhance occupational safety and health, especially in high-risk industries such as mining, construction and heavy manufacturing.

The deployment of smart systems, automation technologies and robotics in hazardous work environments can reduce workers' exposure to danger, lower workplace injuries and improve overall safety performance, he said.

Dujan also highlighted the technology's growing role in workforce development, noting that AI-powered training systems can deliver personalized learning pathways that respond to both individual needs and changing labor-market demands.

In addition, advanced data analytics and forecasting tools can help identify future skills requirements and improve the ability of workers and employers to adapt to technological change.

He pointed to Jordan's ongoing efforts under the Economic Modernization Vision to strengthen the digital economy, expand vocational and technical education, support entrepreneurship and foster innovation.

These initiatives, he said, are designed to improve the readiness of Jordanian youth for future occupations while enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy in regional and international markets.

During his remarks, Dujan also renewed Jordan's call for the International Labour Organization to continue supporting Palestinian workers through expanded access to decent employment opportunities and social protection programs.

He urged the organization to intensify technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives aimed at protecting workers' rights and improving living conditions amid the difficult humanitarian and economic circumstances facing Palestinians.

The Jordanian delegation participating in the conference includes representatives from the Senate, employers' organizations, labor unions and the Ministry of Labour, reflecting the country's tripartite approach to labor-market dialogue and policy development.

//Petra// RZ