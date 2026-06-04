Chile's Stock Market Falls Again As Copper Loses Its Lift
|What
|Where it landed
|Change
|In plain terms
|IPSA close
|10,359.94
|−1.04%
|Slide extends
|Day's range
|10,326–10,469
|Slid from top
|Closed near low
|Key floor
|~10,303
|Now testing
|Line to hold
|Market mood
|Soft
|Weak side
|Sellers in front
|Long-term trend
|~10,193
|Just below
|Uptrend still on
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market Board
Santiago
Jun 4, 2026 · 04:26
-1.04%
Market breadth · 11 names 9% advancing1 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 894.65 +0.74%Copper 6.45 -0.48%
Gold 4,492 +1.25%
Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +0.37% CENCOSUDMaterials -0.84% SQM-B, CMPC
Utilities -1.18% ENELAMEnergy -1.36% COPEC
Industrials -1.37% LATAM AIROther -1.43% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER
Financials -1.50% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILEConsumer Disc. -2.07% FALABELLA
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
170,331
-2.22%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,286
-0.88%
S&P IPSAChile
10,360
-1.04%
S&P MERVALArgentina
3,164,196
-1.86%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,238.99
-1.13%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
34,836.62
+0.71%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPSA
|10,360
|-1.04%
|-
|10,469
|-
|-
|-
|USD/CLP
|894.65
|+0.74%
|-4.78%
|888.05
|894.65
|894.65
|-
|COPPER
|6.45
|-0.48%
|+32.59%
|6.48
|6.50
|6.42
|8,149
|SQM-B
|71,000
|-1.29%
|+144.42%
|71,930
|72,000
|70,308
|716,093
|COPEC
|6,100
|-1.36%
|-4.69%
|6,184
|6,195
|6,020
|477,261
|BSANTANDER
|68.10
|-1.32%
|+17.56%
|69.01
|69.01
|68.07
|79,455,754
|FALABELLA
|5,450
|-2.07%
|+20.79%
|5,565
|5,565
|5,419
|2,023,412
|ENELAM
|76.77
|-1.18%
|-16.51%
|77.69
|78.30
|76.75
|19,457,462
|CENCOSUD
|2,168
|+0.37%
|-32.65%
|2,160
|2,168
|2,110
|1,236,507
|CMPC
|1,028
|-0.39%
|-29.14%
|1,032
|1,040
|1,015
|4,216,506
|BANCO CHILE
|163.99
|-1.68%
|+15.32%
|166.80
|166.80
|163.30
|48,700,903
|LATAM AIR
|22.29
|-1.37%
|+23.90%
|22.60
|22.62
|22.00
|748,265,900
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|196.59
|-2.37%
|+117.37%
|201.37
|199.95
|193.09
|1,009,826
196.59
-2.37% FALABELLA
5,450
-2.07% BANCO CHILE
163.99
-1.68% LATAM AIR
22.29
-1.37% COPEC
6,100
-1.36% BSANTANDER
68.10
-1.32% SQM-B
71,000
-1.29% ENELAM
76.77
-1.18%
The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.04%, with breadth negative - 1 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 4 Jun 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, June 4, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Slipped The reason: copper cooled off
Chile's market lives and dies by copper, and right now copper is the problem. The metal had bounced in late May, and that lift carried the IPSA higher for a stretch, even while markets elsewhere in the region were falling. That bounce has now faded. Because copper is roughly half of everything Chile sells abroad, a softer price weighs on the Chilean peso and on the big mining companies that make up much of the market, so when the metal loses steam the whole index tends to follow.The supports: tax cuts and rate cuts
There are reasons not to read too much into the dip. President Kast's government plans to cut the business tax rate, a change investors expect to lift company profits over time and the main reason some still see room for the market to climb. On top of that, Chile's economy has been soft enough that the central bank may cut interest rates again, which would lower borrowing costs and tends to help banks and retailers. Neither of those has arrived yet, so for now the market drifts lower in the absence of a copper rebound.§04 · The Bigger Picture
Step back and the market is on the soft side but not in trouble. The IPSA has been drifting lower for a couple of weeks and has slipped below the band of prices it held earlier in the spring, with sellers in front for now. Still, it sits just above its longer-term upward trend line, which has guided the market higher all year, so the bigger climb is bruised rather than broken.
The levels worth knowing are simple. The 10,303 area just below is the first floor the market is now testing; holding it keeps the pullback orderly, while losing it would open the way down to the longer-term trend line near 10,193. Higher up, the 10,650 to 10,706 zone is the area the market would need to climb back above to show the slide has ended.05 A Look at the Chart S&P IPSA Index daily, BCS. TradingView · June 4, 2026 05:39 UTC
The IPSA has slipped below its recent range and is now testing the 10,303 floor. Holding it keeps the pullback orderly; losing it opens the way to the longer-term trend line near 10,193. To show the slide has ended, the market would need to climb back above the 10,650 to 10,706 area overhead.
Copper is the gauge to watch above all else. Because it drives the peso and the mining companies that anchor the market, a steadier copper price is what the IPSA needs to find a floor. Until the metal turns, or the central bank steps in with a rate cut, the market is likely to keep drifting, even with the business-tax cut waiting as a longer-term support.06 What to Watch Now · The 10,303 floor Holding it keeps the pullback orderly; losing it opens the trend line near 10,193. Watch · Copper A steadier copper price is what the market needs to find its footing. Watch · The central bank A rate cut would lower borrowing costs and help banks and retailers. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the market slip? Copper cooled off. The recent bounce in the metal that had lifted Chile faded, and because copper drives the currency and the big mining companies, the whole market slipped 1.04% with no fresh good news to offset it. Is this a serious drop? Not yet. The market is still above its longer-term upward trend, so this reads as a pullback rather than a breakdown. The 10,303 area just below is the floor to watch; holding it keeps the slide orderly. What could turn it around? A steadier copper price above all, since that is the market's main engine. Beyond that, a rate cut from Chile's central bank and the government's planned business-tax cut are the homegrown supports that could help the market recover. Verdict
A copper problem, not a Chile problem. The IPSA fell 1.04% to 10,359.94 on Wednesday, extending its soft run as the recent bounce in copper faded and took away the market's main source of support. Because copper drives the peso and the mining giants that anchor the index, the whole market drifts when the metal loses steam. The good news is that the bigger uptrend is still intact, with the market just above its longer-term trend line, so this looks like a pullback rather than a breakdown. The 10,303 floor is the line to hold, and a steadier copper price or a central-bank rate cut is what the market needs to turn around, with the planned business-tax cut waiting as a longer-term support.
Related: The copper slide · The late-May bounce · Chile and copper.
A copper-driven drift, not a breakdown; the uptrend holds and homegrown help waits.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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