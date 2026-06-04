Chile's Stock Market Falls Again As Copper Loses Its Lift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thursday, June 4, 2026 · Covering Wednesday June 3 session Summary The IPSA fell 1.04% to 10,359.94 on Wednesday June 3. The market opened at its high for the day and drifted lower from there, extending the soft stretch it has been in and slipping further from the levels it held earlier in the spring. The reason comes down to one thing: copper. The metal makes up about half of Chile's exports, so it drives the currency and the big mining companies that dominate the market, and the whole index tends to rise and fall with it. The recent bounce in copper that had lifted Chile in late May has faded, and without it the market has lost its main source of support. It is not all gloomy underneath. The market is still above its longer-term upward trend, so this looks more like a pullback than a breakdown, and two homegrown supports remain: President Kast's planned cut to the business tax rate, and the chance of an interest-rate cut from Chile's central bank. For now, though, the market drifts until copper steadies. The Big Three 1.

The IPSA closed at 10,359.94, down 109 points or 1.04%. It opened at its high near 10,469 and slid to finish in the lower part of the day's range, extending the soft run it has been in for the past couple of weeks. 2.

Copper is the reason. Because the metal is about half of Chile's exports, it drives the currency and the mining giants that anchor the market, and the recent bounce that had been lifting copper has faded. Without that support, the index has little to lean on. 3.

The bigger trend still holds. Even with the slide, the market stays above its longer-term upward trend line, so this reads as a pullback rather than a breakdown. A business-tax cut and a possible rate cut are the homegrown supports waiting in the wings. IPSA 10,360 −1.04% Key floor ~10,303 Now testing Mood Soft Drifting lower Driver Copper Bounce fading 02 The Day's Numbers

What Where it landed Change In plain terms IPSA close 10,359.94 −1.04% Slide extends Day's range 10,326–10,469 Slid from top Closed near low Key floor ~10,303 Now testing Line to hold Market mood Soft Weak side Sellers in front Long-term trend ~10,193 Just below Uptrend still on

Source: Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago, Banco Central de Chile, Cochilco, TradingView. Snapshot: June 4, 2026 05:39 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceChile - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile - Live Market Board

Santiago

Jun 4, 2026 · 04:26

S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,360-1.04%

Market breadth · 11 names 9% advancing

1 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 894.65 +0.74%

Copper 6.45 -0.48%

Gold 4,492 +1.25%

Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +0.37% CENCOSUD

Materials -0.84% SQM-B, CMPC

Utilities -1.18% ENELAM

Energy -1.36% COPEC

Industrials -1.37% LATAM AIR

Other -1.43% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER

Financials -1.50% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE

Consumer Disc. -2.07% FALABELLA

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

170,331

-2.22%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,286

-0.88%



S&P IPSAChile

10,360

-1.04%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,164,196

-1.86%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,238.99

-1.13%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,360 -1.04% - 10,469 - - - USD/CLP 894.65 +0.74% -4.78% 888.05 894.65 894.65 - COPPER 6.45 -0.48% +32.59% 6.48 6.50 6.42 8,149 SQM-B 71,000 -1.29% +144.42% 71,930 72,000 70,308 716,093 COPEC 6,100 -1.36% -4.69% 6,184 6,195 6,020 477,261 BSANTANDER 68.10 -1.32% +17.56% 69.01 69.01 68.07 79,455,754 FALABELLA 5,450 -2.07% +20.79% 5,565 5,565 5,419 2,023,412 ENELAM 76.77 -1.18% -16.51% 77.69 78.30 76.75 19,457,462 CENCOSUD 2,168 +0.37% -32.65% 2,160 2,168 2,110 1,236,507 CMPC 1,028 -0.39% -29.14% 1,032 1,040 1,015 4,216,506 BANCO CHILE 163.99 -1.68% +15.32% 166.80 166.80 163.30 48,700,903 LATAM AIR 22.29 -1.37% +23.90% 22.60 22.62 22.00 748,265,900 SOUTHERN COPPER 196.59 -2.37% +117.37% 201.37 199.95 193.09 1,009,826

Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER196.59-2.37% FALABELLA5,450-2.07% BANCO CHILE163.99-1.68% LATAM AIR22.29-1.37% COPEC6,100-1.36% BSANTANDER68.10-1.32% SQM-B71,000-1.29% ENELAM76.77-1.18%

The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.04%, with breadth negative - 1 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Consumer Disc. lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 4 Jun 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, June 4, 2026

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03 Why It Slipped The reason: copper cooled off

Chile's market lives and dies by copper, and right now copper is the problem. The metal had bounced in late May, and that lift carried the IPSA higher for a stretch, even while markets elsewhere in the region were falling. That bounce has now faded. Because copper is roughly half of everything Chile sells abroad, a softer price weighs on the Chilean peso and on the big mining companies that make up much of the market, so when the metal loses steam the whole index tends to follow.

The supports: tax cuts and rate cuts

There are reasons not to read too much into the dip. President Kast's government plans to cut the business tax rate, a change investors expect to lift company profits over time and the main reason some still see room for the market to climb. On top of that, Chile's economy has been soft enough that the central bank may cut interest rates again, which would lower borrowing costs and tends to help banks and retailers. Neither of those has arrived yet, so for now the market drifts lower in the absence of a copper rebound.

§04 · The Bigger Picture

Step back and the market is on the soft side but not in trouble. The IPSA has been drifting lower for a couple of weeks and has slipped below the band of prices it held earlier in the spring, with sellers in front for now. Still, it sits just above its longer-term upward trend line, which has guided the market higher all year, so the bigger climb is bruised rather than broken.

The levels worth knowing are simple. The 10,303 area just below is the first floor the market is now testing; holding it keeps the pullback orderly, while losing it would open the way down to the longer-term trend line near 10,193. Higher up, the 10,650 to 10,706 zone is the area the market would need to climb back above to show the slide has ended.

05 A Look at the Chart

S&P IPSA Index daily, BCS. TradingView · June 4, 2026 05:39 UTC

The IPSA has slipped below its recent range and is now testing the 10,303 floor. Holding it keeps the pullback orderly; losing it opens the way to the longer-term trend line near 10,193. To show the slide has ended, the market would need to climb back above the 10,650 to 10,706 area overhead.

Copper is the gauge to watch above all else. Because it drives the peso and the mining companies that anchor the market, a steadier copper price is what the IPSA needs to find a floor. Until the metal turns, or the central bank steps in with a rate cut, the market is likely to keep drifting, even with the business-tax cut waiting as a longer-term support.

06 What to Watch Now · The 10,303 floor Holding it keeps the pullback orderly; losing it opens the trend line near 10,193. Watch · Copper A steadier copper price is what the market needs to find its footing. Watch · The central bank A rate cut would lower borrowing costs and help banks and retailers. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the market slip? Copper cooled off. The recent bounce in the metal that had lifted Chile faded, and because copper drives the currency and the big mining companies, the whole market slipped 1.04% with no fresh good news to offset it. Is this a serious drop? Not yet. The market is still above its longer-term upward trend, so this reads as a pullback rather than a breakdown. The 10,303 area just below is the floor to watch; holding it keeps the slide orderly. What could turn it around? A steadier copper price above all, since that is the market's main engine. Beyond that, a rate cut from Chile's central bank and the government's planned business-tax cut are the homegrown supports that could help the market recover. Verdict

A copper problem, not a Chile problem. The IPSA fell 1.04% to 10,359.94 on Wednesday, extending its soft run as the recent bounce in copper faded and took away the market's main source of support. Because copper drives the peso and the mining giants that anchor the index, the whole market drifts when the metal loses steam. The good news is that the bigger uptrend is still intact, with the market just above its longer-term trend line, so this looks like a pullback rather than a breakdown. The 10,303 floor is the line to hold, and a steadier copper price or a central-bank rate cut is what the market needs to turn around, with the planned business-tax cut waiting as a longer-term support.

Related: The copper slide · The late-May bounce · Chile and copper.

A copper-driven drift, not a breakdown; the uptrend holds and homegrown help waits.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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