Colombia's Stock Market Eases As The Rally Takes A Breath

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thursday, June 4, 2026 · Covering Wednesday June 3 session Summary The COLCAP slipped 1.13% to 2,238.99 on Wednesday June 3. The market started the day near its high point and drifted lower from there, giving back a little of the strong run it had after the first-round election result. It was a small step back, not a sharp turn. The encouraging detail is that the market held above the 2,205 level that has been acting as a floor. Slipping below that line would suggest the election rally had run out of steam, so staying above it means this looks more like a pause than the end of the move. Nothing in the political picture actually changed to cause the dip. The Colombian peso, meanwhile, kept the strong gains it made right after the vote, a good sign that investors still like where the country may be heading. The big date ahead is the June 21 run-off between Abelardo de la Espriella and Iván Cepeda, and President Petro's refusal to accept the count is the main thing that could spoil the mood. The Big Three 1.

The COLCAP closed at 2,238.99, down 25.62 points or 1.13%, after opening at the 2,264 high and fading to close near the lower third of its range. The candle gives back a slice of the election-relief rally without breaking it. 2.

The level held. The close at 2,238.99 stayed above the 2,205 zone flagged as the line between a healthy consolidation and a failed relief rally, keeping the post-election move intact. 3.

The peso is still the anchor. The currency held the gains it made when de la Espriella's first-round win was read as friendlier to capital, and as long as it does the COLCAP has a floor of foreign demand beneath it. COLCAP 2,238.99 −1.13% Support ~2,205 Held RSI fast 57.40 Above midline Runoff June 21 Espriella vs Cepeda 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Read COLCAP close 2,238.99 −1.13% Pullback Day range 2,230.23–2,264.55 Faded from high Closed lower third Support ~2,205 Held Rally intact RSI (fast/slow) 57.40 / 47.29 Cooling Above midline MACD histogram +8.45 Thinning Line over signal

Source: Bolsa de Valores de Colombia, MSCI, TradingView. Snapshot: June 4, 2026 05:40 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Colombia - Live Market Board

BVC · Bogotá

Jun 4, 2026 · 04:08

MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,238.99-1.13% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05

Market breadth · 9 names 11% advancing

1 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,565 -0.61%

Brent crude 96.83 -1.00%

WTI crude 95.10 -0.96%

Sector heatmap · average move today Other -1.44% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER

Financials -2.01% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP

Energy -2.50% ECOPETROL

Mining -2.67% BUENAVENTURA

Industrials -3.29% TECNOGLASS

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

170,331

-2.22%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,286

-0.88%



S&P IPSAChile

10,360

-1.04%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,164,196

-1.86%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,238.99

-1.13%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,238.99 -1.13% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 USD/COP 3,565 -0.61% -13.55% 3,587 3,572 3,563 - BRENT 96.83 -1.00% +49.29% 97.81 97.57 96.46 2,816 WTI 95.10 -0.96% +51.31% 96.02 95.91 94.76 17,585 ECOPETROL 15.58 -2.50% +80.53% 15.98 16.11 15.56 2,464,120 BANCOLOMBIA 72.25 -2.03% +65.79% 73.75 73.34 72.19 372,460 GRUPO AVAL 4.98 +0.81% +71.72% 4.94 5.07 4.80 250,655 TECNOGLASS 42.31 -3.29% -50.40% 43.75 43.89 41.90 306,505 CREDICORP 327.42 -4.80% +53.35% 343.93 343.31 327.42 818,472 BUENAVENTURA 33.86 -2.67% +109.40% 34.79 34.50 33.48 813,077 SOUTHERN COPPER 196.59 -2.37% +117.37% 201.37 199.95 193.09 1,009,826

Largest moves today CREDICORP327.42-4.80% TECNOGLASS42.31-3.29% BUENAVENTURA33.86-2.67% ECOPETROL15.58-2.50% SOUTHERN COPPER196.59-2.37% BANCOLOMBIA72.25-2.03% COLCAP2,238.99-1.13% BRENT96.83-1.00%

The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.13%, with breadth negative - 1 of 9 names higher. Other led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 4 Jun 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, June 4, 2026

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03 Why It Eased Local Driver: digesting the run

The pullback was the rally catching its breath. The COLCAP had surged on de la Espriella's first-round win and followed through the next session, leaving the index extended after a fast move. Wednesday's 1.13% dip is that pause: a red candle that gave back a slice of the gains while holding above the 2,205 support that separates a consolidation from a failed rally. With de la Espriella the betting favourite and the third-place finisher having endorsed him, the dip looks like profit-taking rather than a change of view.

The Currency Tell: the peso holds

The cleaner signal sits in the currency. The peso held the gains it made when the election result landed, a roughly 3.75% surge that ranked it among the strongest emerging-market moves of the week, and it did not give them back as equities dipped. The standing risk is unchanged: President Petro has rejected the preliminary count, and any escalation of that dispute is the tail event that could unwind the relief before the runoff settles it.

§04 · Market Commentary

The chart still reads as a constructive trend taking a breather. The COLCAP at 2,238.99 has slipped back toward its moving-average cluster after the post-election push, but it sits well above the 200-day near 2,032, the structure of an index in an intact uptrend. The RSI at 57.40 has cooled from the low-60s without breaking the midline, and the MACD histogram stays positive at plus 8.45 with the line above its signal, momentum that is easing rather than rolling over.

The levels are clean. The 2,205 zone is the first support and the line that defines the move: hold it and the pullback is consolidation, lose it and the election rally reads as spent. Overhead, the recent 2,286 intraday high is the level a renewed push must clear to turn the relief rally into a breakout.

05 Technical Snapshot

MSCI COLCAP Index daily, BVC. TradingView · June 4, 2026 05:40 UTC

The COLCAP at 2,238.99 has eased back toward its moving-average cluster but held the 2,205 support that defines the move. A hold keeps the pullback a consolidation; a break opens the 200-day at 2,032 far below. Overhead, the 2,286 intraday high is the level a renewed push must clear.

The peso is the signal that matters. Its hold near the post-election highs is the precondition for the equity bid: as long as the currency keeps the gains it made on the first-round result, the COLCAP has a floor of foreign demand beneath it.

06 Forward Look Now · The 2,205 line Holding it keeps the pullback a consolidation; a break marks the relief rally spent. June 21 · The runoff De la Espriella versus Cepeda decides the policy direction the market is pricing. Watch · The contested count Petro's rejection of the preliminary result is the tail risk. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP ease? It was a pullback after a fast run, not a reversal. The index gave back 1.13% as the post-election rally digested its gains, while holding above the 2,205 support that keeps the move intact. Is the rally over? No sign of it. The close held above 2,205, the RSI stayed above the midline, and the peso kept its election gains. A dip that holds support after a sharp run is how a rally digests. What is the main risk? President Petro has rejected the preliminary count, and any escalation could unwind the relief before the June 21 runoff. The peso is the gauge to watch: a reversal there would signal the political bid is fading. Verdict

A breather, not a break. The COLCAP eased 1.13% to 2,238.99 on Wednesday, a red candle that gave back part of the election-relief rally after opening near its high and fading, but it held above the 2,205 support that separates a consolidation from a failed move. The peso did the real talking: it kept the roughly 3.75% gain it made when de la Espriella's first-round win landed, the currency hold that says the political bid is intact even as equities pause. With de la Espriella the favourite into the June 21 runoff and Petro's rejection of the count the standing risk, this looks like a rally digesting a fast move. The 2,205 line is the one to watch.

Related: Tuesday's follow-through · The runoff race · The peso's move.

A pullback that holds 2,205 is digestion; the steady peso says the bid is intact.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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