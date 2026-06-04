Colombia's Stock Market Eases As The Rally Takes A Breath
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Read
|COLCAP close
|2,238.99
|−1.13%
|Pullback
|Day range
|2,230.23–2,264.55
|Faded from high
|Closed lower third
|Support
|~2,205
|Held
|Rally intact
|RSI (fast/slow)
|57.40 / 47.29
|Cooling
|Above midline
|MACD histogram
|+8.45
|Thinning
|Line over signal
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceColombia - Live Market Board
BVC · Bogotá
Jun 4, 2026 · 04:08
-1.13% L 9.02day rangeH 9.05
Market breadth · 9 names 11% advancing1 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,565 -0.61%Brent crude 96.83 -1.00%
WTI crude 95.10 -0.96%
Sector heatmap · average move today Other -1.44% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPERFinancials -2.01% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP
Energy -2.50% ECOPETROLMining -2.67% BUENAVENTURA
Industrials -3.29% TECNOGLASS
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
170,331
-2.22%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico
68,286
-0.88%
S&P IPSAChile
10,360
-1.04%
S&P MERVALArgentina
3,164,196
-1.86%
MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,238.99
-1.13%
BVL S&P PerúPeru
34,836.62
+0.71%
Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|COLCAP
|2,238.99
|-1.13%
|-
|9.04
|9.05
|9.02
|4,133
|USD/COP
|3,565
|-0.61%
|-13.55%
|3,587
|3,572
|3,563
|-
|BRENT
|96.83
|-1.00%
|+49.29%
|97.81
|97.57
|96.46
|2,816
|WTI
|95.10
|-0.96%
|+51.31%
|96.02
|95.91
|94.76
|17,585
|ECOPETROL
|15.58
|-2.50%
|+80.53%
|15.98
|16.11
|15.56
|2,464,120
|BANCOLOMBIA
|72.25
|-2.03%
|+65.79%
|73.75
|73.34
|72.19
|372,460
|GRUPO AVAL
|4.98
|+0.81%
|+71.72%
|4.94
|5.07
|4.80
|250,655
|TECNOGLASS
|42.31
|-3.29%
|-50.40%
|43.75
|43.89
|41.90
|306,505
|CREDICORP
|327.42
|-4.80%
|+53.35%
|343.93
|343.31
|327.42
|818,472
|BUENAVENTURA
|33.86
|-2.67%
|+109.40%
|34.79
|34.50
|33.48
|813,077
|SOUTHERN COPPER
|196.59
|-2.37%
|+117.37%
|201.37
|199.95
|193.09
|1,009,826
327.42
-4.80% TECNOGLASS
42.31
-3.29% BUENAVENTURA
33.86
-2.67% ECOPETROL
15.58
-2.50% SOUTHERN COPPER
196.59
-2.37% BANCOLOMBIA
72.25
-2.03% COLCAP
2,238.99
-1.13% BRENT
96.83
-1.00%
The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 1.13%, with breadth negative - 1 of 9 names higher. Other led, while Industrials lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 4 Jun 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, June 4, 2026 Read → 03 Why It Eased Local Driver: digesting the run
The pullback was the rally catching its breath. The COLCAP had surged on de la Espriella's first-round win and followed through the next session, leaving the index extended after a fast move. Wednesday's 1.13% dip is that pause: a red candle that gave back a slice of the gains while holding above the 2,205 support that separates a consolidation from a failed rally. With de la Espriella the betting favourite and the third-place finisher having endorsed him, the dip looks like profit-taking rather than a change of view.The Currency Tell: the peso holds
The cleaner signal sits in the currency. The peso held the gains it made when the election result landed, a roughly 3.75% surge that ranked it among the strongest emerging-market moves of the week, and it did not give them back as equities dipped. The standing risk is unchanged: President Petro has rejected the preliminary count, and any escalation of that dispute is the tail event that could unwind the relief before the runoff settles it.§04 · Market Commentary
The chart still reads as a constructive trend taking a breather. The COLCAP at 2,238.99 has slipped back toward its moving-average cluster after the post-election push, but it sits well above the 200-day near 2,032, the structure of an index in an intact uptrend. The RSI at 57.40 has cooled from the low-60s without breaking the midline, and the MACD histogram stays positive at plus 8.45 with the line above its signal, momentum that is easing rather than rolling over.
The levels are clean. The 2,205 zone is the first support and the line that defines the move: hold it and the pullback is consolidation, lose it and the election rally reads as spent. Overhead, the recent 2,286 intraday high is the level a renewed push must clear to turn the relief rally into a breakout.05 Technical Snapshot MSCI COLCAP Index daily, BVC. TradingView · June 4, 2026 05:40 UTC
The COLCAP at 2,238.99 has eased back toward its moving-average cluster but held the 2,205 support that defines the move. A hold keeps the pullback a consolidation; a break opens the 200-day at 2,032 far below. Overhead, the 2,286 intraday high is the level a renewed push must clear.
The peso is the signal that matters. Its hold near the post-election highs is the precondition for the equity bid: as long as the currency keeps the gains it made on the first-round result, the COLCAP has a floor of foreign demand beneath it.06 Forward Look Now · The 2,205 line Holding it keeps the pullback a consolidation; a break marks the relief rally spent. June 21 · The runoff De la Espriella versus Cepeda decides the policy direction the market is pricing. Watch · The contested count Petro's rejection of the preliminary result is the tail risk. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the COLCAP ease? It was a pullback after a fast run, not a reversal. The index gave back 1.13% as the post-election rally digested its gains, while holding above the 2,205 support that keeps the move intact. Is the rally over? No sign of it. The close held above 2,205, the RSI stayed above the midline, and the peso kept its election gains. A dip that holds support after a sharp run is how a rally digests. What is the main risk? President Petro has rejected the preliminary count, and any escalation could unwind the relief before the June 21 runoff. The peso is the gauge to watch: a reversal there would signal the political bid is fading. Verdict
A breather, not a break. The COLCAP eased 1.13% to 2,238.99 on Wednesday, a red candle that gave back part of the election-relief rally after opening near its high and fading, but it held above the 2,205 support that separates a consolidation from a failed move. The peso did the real talking: it kept the roughly 3.75% gain it made when de la Espriella's first-round win landed, the currency hold that says the political bid is intact even as equities pause. With de la Espriella the favourite into the June 21 runoff and Petro's rejection of the count the standing risk, this looks like a rally digesting a fast move. The 2,205 line is the one to watch.
Related: Tuesday's follow-through · The runoff race · The peso's move.
A pullback that holds 2,205 is digestion; the steady peso says the bid is intact.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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