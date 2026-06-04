A New Era For The Legendary Atletlər Kəndi: Olympic Residence Housing Complex Is Now Open For Sales! (PHOTO)
The Ready Address of Comfort: With Title Deeds, Furnished, and Equipped with Home Appliances
"Olympic Residence" offers its residents more than just an apartment; it provides a ready-to-move solution where every single detail has been thoughtfully designed. The apartments offered by the complex stand out sharply from other market options due to their premium advantages:
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Title Deed (Çıxarış): This ensures full legal
security for property owners and provides convenient mortgage
opportunities.
Interior and Comfort: The apartments come
fully equipped with complete furniture sets. Buyers can move into
their new homes immediately, without the hassle of renovation or
furnishing.
Technological Equipment: Every apartment is
delivered fully fitted with essential home appliances to ensure
maximum convenience in daily life.
The Pulse of the City Beats Here
Located on Heydar Aliyev Avenue across a massive 12-hectare territory, "Olympic Residence" meets all your expectations right within the complex:--
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