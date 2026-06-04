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A New Era For The Legendary Atletlər Kəndi: Olympic Residence Housing Complex Is Now Open For Sales! (PHOTO)

A New Era For The Legendary Atletlər Kəndi: Olympic Residence Housing Complex Is Now Open For Sales! (PHOTO)


2026-06-04 03:03:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) One of the symbols of Baku's modern identity, which has hosted the most brilliant sporting events and global sports stars "Atletlər kəndi" is opening its doors to new residents. Combining the dynamic rhythm of the capital, "Olympic Residence" officially launches its sales phase.

The Ready Address of Comfort: With Title Deeds, Furnished, and Equipped with Home Appliances

"Olympic Residence" offers its residents more than just an apartment; it provides a ready-to-move solution where every single detail has been thoughtfully designed. The apartments offered by the complex stand out sharply from other market options due to their premium advantages:

    Title Deed (Çıxarış): This ensures full legal security for property owners and provides convenient mortgage opportunities. Interior and Comfort: The apartments come fully equipped with complete furniture sets. Buyers can move into their new homes immediately, without the hassle of renovation or furnishing. Technological Equipment: Every apartment is delivered fully fitted with essential home appliances to ensure maximum convenience in daily life.

The Pulse of the City Beats Here

Located on Heydar Aliyev Avenue across a massive 12-hectare territory, "Olympic Residence" meets all your expectations right within the complex:

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