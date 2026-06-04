'We Believe In Our Chances': Al Haydos Ready For One More World Cup Mission

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hassan Al Haydos has experienced almost everything in Qatari football. He has lifted two AFC Asian Cup trophies as captain, become the country's most capped player, played at a home FIFA World Cup and built a national team career spanning nearly two decades.

Yet as Qatar prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the veteran forward still speaks with the same hunger that marked the beginning of his journey.

“We believe in our chances in this tournament,” Al Haydos said ahead of Qatar's second consecutive World Cup appearance.

For a player who made his senior national team debut against Bahrain in a World Cup qualifier in 2008 and has since amassed 184 international appearances, the belief comes from experience.

In North America, Qatar are carrying different expectations from those of four years ago. Having made their World Cup debut as hosts in 2022, Al Annabi qualified this time through the competitive route and are targeting a place in the Round of 32.

The inaugural 48-team tournament features 12 groups, with the top two teams and the eight best third-placed sides advancing to the knockout stage.

Tough group test

Drawn alongside Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B, Qatar know the challenge ahead.

“From my perspective, this group isn't easy. It's a tough group,” Al Haydos said.

“Switzerland are one of the strongest teams in Europe or the world. Canada will be playing at home in front of their fans, and they're a good, strong team with outstanding players.

“So, I expect the group to be difficult. Our main focus right now is on the first match, how to be ready for it and how to perform well and get a positive result.”

Retirement and return

The words carry added weight coming from a player who briefly believed his international career had reached its conclusion.

After leading Qatar to 2019 and 2023 Asian Cup titles, Al Haydos announced his retirement from international football in March 2024. It appeared to be the end of an era for one of the country's most influential players. But the story was not over.

When Julen Lopetegui took charge and Qatar's World Cup qualification campaign entered a crucial phase, the Spanish coach turned to the experienced forward. Al Haydos answered the call and reversed his retirement.

“The decision to stop playing wasn't easy for me, and neither was the decision to return,” he said.

“But at that time, I felt that the team needed me to be present in the locker room.”

Al Haydos' value is not limited to his leadership. The veteran forward has delivered some of Qatar's most memorable goals over the years, including several spectacular strikes from distance.

With younger players pushing through the ranks, Al Haydos has become one of the key voices inside the squad, helping pass on lessons gathered from years of international football.

“As a player, I expect the difference will be that I will have more experience or prior knowledge,” he said.

The 35-year-old believes success at the highest level is built long before kick-off.

“Sport has many qualities that not just Hassan must follow. I think the whole team must follow them in the coming period,” he said.

“The thing that the young player or the team in general must understand is that you always have a hunger for results, for titles.

“All of these things aren't just words. You can reflect them in your daily behaviour, how you train, how you eat, how you sleep.”

Since making his debut for Qatar's Olympic team in 2007, Al Haydos has been part of some of the most successful chapters in the country's football history. Alongside fellow senior figures such as Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi, he remains an important link between generations as Qatar seek to make a greater impact on football's biggest stage.

Fans at the heart

For all his achievements, however, Al Haydos still speaks most passionately about the supporters.

“In my opinion, football without fans isn't as enjoyable or special,” he said.

“The fans are always there to support us as players.”

Reflecting on his journey, he described representing Qatar as the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

“When I was young, it was a dream of mine to represent the national team,” he said.

“I'm lucky to have played for the national team for so many years and learned so much from the coaches and the groups I played with.

“But behind all of this, there's a lot of hard work, fatigue, being away from home and many other things behind the scenes.”