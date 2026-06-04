Uzbekistan Proposes Regional Platform For Pesticide And Hazardous Chemical Management

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan intends to establish a unified regional platform for the management of pesticides, hazardous chemicals, and waste to enhance coordination and knowledge sharing across Central Asia, Trend reports, citing the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The initiative was announced by Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues, during Eco Expo Central Asia 2026.

“Today, Central Asia is gradually developing a new culture of environmental cooperation grounded in trust, scientific collaboration, shared responsibility, and the recognition that the region's environmental security constitutes a collective responsibility,” Abdukhakimov stated.

Furthermore, the operational blueprint was discussed in Samarkand during a high-level event at Eco Expo Central Asia 2026.

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