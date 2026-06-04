IND Vs AFG: Virat Kohli's Hamstring Injury Forces BCCI To Find His Replacement For ODI Series

Ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan, Team India has reportedly been dealt a major blow, with former captain and star batter Virat Kohli unlikely to participate in the upcoming matches after reportedly sustaining a hamstring injury.

Kohli was recently part of the IPL 2026 final, where he scored an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defend their maiden IPL title by defeating the Gujarat Titans. The veteran batter enjoyed a remarkably consistent season, anchoring the innings while maintaining a blistering strike rate that proved pivotal in guiding Bengaluru to a successful title defence.

Despite returning to T20 cricket after a year-long absence, Kohli showed no signs of rust. Instead, he looked every bit the seasoned professional, seamlessly adapting to the competitive intensity of the tournament.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma doubtful for Afghanistan ODI series over fitness concerns

Kohli Unavailable for the Afghanistan ODI Series

Team India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series from June 13 to 20. However, ahead of the ODI leg of the home series, the Men in Blue have reportedly suffered a major setback, as star batter Virat Kohli is unlikely to be available after reportedly playing through a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

Kohli had already been named in the ODI squad, which was announced on May 19 alongside the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Now, the former India captain's availability has been ruled out of the ODI series, dealing a significant blow to the team's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

According to the report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the BCCI source confirmed that Kohli has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

“He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told the PTI.

VIRAT KOHLI RULED OUT OF THE ODI SERIES AGAINST AFGHANISTAN. - Virat has been ruled out due to hamstring injury. (PTI). twitter/GrDisu31hd

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2026

Virat Kohli's injury came at the wrong time as he was looking to carry on his sensational form from the recently concluded IPL 2026 into the Afghanistan ODI series, where he was widely expected to anchor the middle order and provide the tactical stability required for the upcoming long-form challenges of the international season.

Who Will Replace Virat Kohli in the ODI Squad?

The BCCI has yet to provide an official statement regarding a formal replacement for Virat Kohli in the ODI squad. However, reports suggest that selectors are already exploring options to fill the vacancy. With Kohli ruled out and uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's fitness, the team management is considering late additions to bolster the batting order.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the South Africa ODI series last December, could be the frontrunner to fill the gap. His inclusion would not only provide a like-for-like replacement in terms of batting intent but also offer management a chance to blood a young talent in a high-pressure environment as they begin the transition toward the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was added to the India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan as a replacement for injured Riyan Parag, might be considered as Kohli's replacement if the selectors opt for a more traditional, technique-oriented batter to solidify the middle order. Gaikwad scored his maiden ODI century against South Africa last year.

Another strong contender for Virat Kohli's replacement is Devdutt Padikkal. The Karnataka batter's exceptional performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he aggregated 725 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 90.62 in 9 matches, could make him the primary candidate to step in as a top-order stabilizer, given his prolific recent domestic form. Padikkal is already part of the India squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Sai Sudharsan could also be considered as Virat Kohli's replacement if the team management wanted someone who is technically sound and capable of anchoring the innings at number three or four. He is also part of India squad for the One-Off Test against Afghanistan.

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