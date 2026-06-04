Ram Charan Vs Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is The Richer 'Peddi' Star? Check Here

Ram Charan Vs Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: As Peddi arrives in theatres, fans are excited to see Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor share screen space. Beyond their on-screen chemistry, their fortunes, assets, and earnings reveal a striking difference

Ram Charan stands among the wealthiest actors in Indian cinema, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 1,500 crore. While films remain a major source of income, his wealth extends far beyond acting.

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The actor reportedly commands premium fees for his projects and is said to have earned around Rs 100 crore for Peddi. Apart from cinema, he has built a diversified portfolio through production ventures, brand endorsements, and business investments. His association with enterprises such as the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club and film production activities has further strengthened his financial standing over the years.

Janhvi Kapoor may not match Ram Charan's financial scale, but she has established herself as one of the most successful young actresses in the industry. Her estimated net worth is believed to be between Rs 82 crore and Rs 100 crore.

A significant portion of her earnings comes from films, advertising campaigns, and brand partnerships. The actress reportedly charges around Rs 5–6 crore per movie. With several high-profile projects and endorsement deals under her belt, Janhvi continues to expand her presence in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry.

Both stars enjoy lavish lifestyles, though the scale differs considerably. Ram Charan owns several premium assets and investments that contribute to his substantial wealth. His business interests and luxury holdings have played a major role in making him one of the richest actors in the country.

Janhvi Kapoor, meanwhile, owns a luxurious duplex residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, reportedly valued at around Rs 65 crore. She also possesses a sprawling farmhouse near Chennai and an expensive vanity van. While her asset portfolio is impressive, it remains significantly smaller than Ram Charan's extensive wealth and investments.

When it comes to net worth, the comparison is not particularly close. With an estimated fortune of around Rs 1,500 crore, Ram Charan comfortably outpaces Janhvi Kapoor, whose wealth is estimated at Rs 82–100 crore. However it must be remembered that Janhvi Kapoor is much younger when it comes to being in movies. Ram Charan debuted as an actor in 2007 whereas Janhvi debuted in 2018. As Peddi brings the two stars together on screen, Ram Charan remains the clear winner in the wealth race, thanks to his successful blend of films, endorsements, and business ventures.