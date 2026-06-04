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US Army Veteran Wins Democratic Primary in New Jersey Congressional Race

US Army Veteran Wins Democratic Primary in New Jersey Congressional Race


2026-06-04 02:11:46
(MENAFN) A US Army veteran who has been openly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza secured victory in the Democratic primary for New Jersey’s strongly Democratic 12th Congressional District on Tuesday, positioning him as the leading contender for a seat in Congress.

Adam Hamawy’s win places him in a strong position to replace outgoing Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is stepping down after serving for ten years.

Hamawy, a plastic surgeon who previously served as an Army combat doctor during the Iraq War, emerged ahead of several rivals in the race. According to reports, with roughly 93% of votes counted, he received 28.1% of the vote, while his closest competitor, Brad Cohen, secured 14.9%.

The Democratic nominee is expected to face Republican candidate Gregg Mele in November. However, the district has long favored Democrats, who hold a significant voter registration advantage.

Addressing supporters in Princeton after the result, Hamawy reiterated the themes that defined his campaign.

“You’ve heard throughout this race that I said over and over again: health care, not bombs; to abolish ICE; and to unrig this economy,” Hamawy told supporters in Princeton, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), whose aggressive goals and tactics under President Donald Trump’s second term have drawn widespread opposition.

If elected in November, Hamawy would become the district’s next representative in the US Congress following Watson Coleman’s retirement.

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