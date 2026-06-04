MENAFN - Pressat) CCA Derry~Londonderry is pleased to announce its summer exhibition by artist Christopher Steenson will launch over the solstice weekend on

For Christopher Steenson's solo exhibition All I see is the present, the artist combines sound photography, installation and archival material to explore the ways in which moments from prehistory can be used as a gateway to the present. The exhibition is the first manifestation of the artist's long-term engagement with research exploring the prehistoric past of the island of Ireland.

About the artist:

With a practice that spans sound, lens-based media, text and digital systems, Christopher Steenson's (b.1992, North of Ireland) work bridges historical and speculative narratives to interrogate the politics of time, environment and more-than-human-relations. In approaching these concerns, he seeks to make work through which we can 'listen across tenses'. Recent solo exhibitions include: They haven't gone away you know, mother's tankstation, Dublin (2025); Breath Variations, Flat Time House, London (2023); and Soft Rains Will Come, VISUAL, Carlow (2022).

An In Conversation between Artist Christopher Steenson and Historian Dr Brian Lacey moderated by CCA Director Catherine Hemelryk will take place on Saturday 20 June 2026 from 2pm as part of Heritage Month across Derry City & Strabane District.

The exhibition runs until Saturday September 12 2026.