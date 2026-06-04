Aruna Irani Recalls First-Ever Audition In Front Of Dilip Kumar: Was Busy Sipping Cold Drink & Munching On Chips

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Aruna Irani recalled about her first ever audition given to Hindi cinema legend Dilip Kumar.

In the upcoming episode of the reality show, 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar' the actress spoke about the episode when she gave her first audition.

Aruna shared that a casting team had once visited her residential building looking for child actors.

The children in the building were told that anyone interested in acting could come for audition at a specified time and would be treated with wafers and cold drinks. Excited by the offer, Aruna even convinced her friends to join her.

Smiling as she remembered the moment, Aruna revealed,“Audition diya, Dilip sahab ko diya. (You gave the audition to Dilip Kumar)”

Bringing the memory vividly to life, Aruna said,“Mai to aram se udhar kone mai khade hoke cold drinks pee rahi thi, wafers kha rahi thi, utne mai unki nazar gai. Unhone bola,“Ae ladki, ha tum, tum idhar aao.” Haath pochke maine namaste kiya, 'dialogue bol leti ho bols'.. toh unhone kaha 'kaka, kaka mujhe bohot dar lag raha hai', ye dar ke bolna hai haan. Phir maine bola."

(I was standing quietly in a corner, sipping a cold drink and eating wafers when he noticed me. He called out, 'Hey girl, yes you, come here.' After wiping my hands, I greeted him with a namaste. He asked, 'Can you deliver a dialogue?' Then he said, 'Say, "Kaka, Kaka, I am very scared," and remember, you have to say it as if you're frightened.' So I delivered the line)

She further recalled how that unexpected encounter became the beginning of her illustrious career, adding,“Phir mujhe short list kiya, tab Shree Ganesh in the industry hua mera. (Then I was shortlisted and that is how I entered the industry)”

Rajeev then asked whether her family supported her decision to pursue acting. Aruna responded,“Yes, because my father had a drama company, my mother was an actress.”

Amazed by the story, Rajeev Khandelwal, the host of the show, remarked,“Ye kaisa audition tha imagine kariye aap, apki life ka pehela audition, mananiya superstar Dilip Kumar sahab ke saamne." (Just imagine what kind of an audition that was, the very first audition of your life, and that too in front of the legendary superstar Dilip Kumar sahab)

Talking about Aruna Irani, the actress is touted as one of the most versatile performers in Hindi cinema, and has appeared in over 500 films across multiple languages.

The actress has begun as a leading lady in films like 'Caravan' and 'Bombay to Goa'.

She later transitioned into memorable character roles in movies such as 'Beta', 'Raja Babu' and many more.

She has delivered many superhit songs such as, 'Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani” and“Dilbar Dil Se Pyare.”

On the personal front, Aruna Irani is married to filmmaker Kuku Kohli.

–IANS

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