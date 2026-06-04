Indonesia's Rupiah Rout Is Not Just About The Dollar

MENAFN - Asia Times) The wave of currency depreciation that battered Indonesia's foreign exchange market throughout April and May 2026 has pushed the rupiah to record lows, dangerously close to a new psychological threshold of 18,000 against the US dollar.

When the currency broke past 17,000 in early April, it stoked painful public memories of the 1997–1998 Asian financial crisis and the rupiah's collapse. The crisis exposed deep structural problems at the core of Indonesia's economy, and the general public was forced to pay the price.

In theory, exchange rates in the long run are largely determined by purchasing power parity, a principle that accounts for inflation differentials between countries. Judged by historical inflation gaps between Indonesia and the United States, the rupiah's new slippage could fall within what could be considered a reasonable long-term adjustment.

Yet the exceptionally sharp slide over the past two months points to something far more severe: an extreme overshooting phenomenon. The currency's collapse no longer reflects underlying purchasing power fundamentals, but rather a market disequilibrium driven by panic, massive capital flight and an acute shortage of dollar liquidity in the domestic spot market.

The budding crisis has been aggravated by Bank Indonesia's delayed response to mounting market stress. The central bank had become overly comforted by moderating domestic inflation, which fell to 2.42% in April 2026.

That decline created the misleading impression that monetary tightening was not urgent, even though the softer inflation figures were largely temporary, driven by post-Eid seasonal effects and the annual harvest cycle.

Keen to maintain strong economic growth and credit expansion, Bank Indonesia postponed defensive action and kept benchmark interest rates unchanged for seven consecutive months through April 2026. Before eventually raising rates, the central bank attempted to stabilize the rupiah through various non-interest-rate instruments.

That included aggressive triple-intervention measures in the foreign exchange market, tightened rules on foreign currency conversion without underlying transactions and the issuance of short-term monetary securities.

Yet the policy mix failed to halt the rupiah's decline. Under the logic of monetary quantity theory, absorbing dollars from the market can only be effective if accompanied by tighter control of the domestic money supply.

Instead, Bank Indonesia continued to allow domestic liquidity creation to remain loose, with base money growth remaining in double-digit territory in an effort to sustain economic expansion. Combined with the rapid growth of digital transactions that accelerated money circulation across the economy, this abundance of cheap rupiah liquidity created a perverse incentive.

Market participants borrowed cheaply in local currency, converted the funds into dollars and moved capital offshore in pursuit of higher yields abroad.