Energy And Regional Networks: How Tashkent And Moscow Reshape Strategic Integration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is scheduled to undertake a working visit to Russia on June 4–5, during which discussions will address the global situation, national initiatives, future cooperation, and a series of bilateral events in St. Petersburg.

During the visit, President Mirziyoyev is set to participate in and deliver a speech at the plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will convene under the theme“Pragmatic Dialogue – the Path to a Stable Future.”

Bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Russia are currently experiencing a period of significant expansion. In recent years, the two nations have markedly broadened their cooperation across multiple domains, including trade, investment, energy, technology, public administration, and regional development.

Economic collaboration remains the cornerstone of the Uzbekistan–Russia partnership. Russia remains one of Uzbekistan's most important economic partners and a key market for Uzbek exports. The volume of bilateral trade exceeded $10 billion in 2024 and continued to grow steadily in 2025–2026. In January–February 2026, trade turnover between the two countries increased by nearly 32% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching $2.1 billion.

Moreover, Russia remains Uzbekistan's second-largest trading partner, accounting for over 18% of the country's total foreign trade turnover. Simultaneously, it is the largest destination for Uzbek exports. Exports to Russia reached nearly $680 million in the first four months of 2026, reflecting strong demand for Uzbek agricultural products, textiles, food products, chemicals, construction materials, and manufactured goods.

These figures underscore not only the strategic importance of the Russian market for Uzbek producers but also the growing competitiveness of Uzbekistan's export-oriented industries.

Trade growth has been accompanied by a significant expansion of investment cooperation. Uzbekistan attracted $43.1 billion in implemented investments in 2025, including $38.2 billion in foreign direct investment. Russia accounted for approximately $4.8 billion of this total.

The scale of Russian business involvement is reflected in the presence of more than 3,300 enterprises with Russian participation operating in Uzbekistan, which contribute not only financial resources but also technological expertise and management experience. Russian investment plays an important role in strengthening Uzbekistan's structural transformation and economic diversification.

The cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan applies to the energy sector as well. One of the most recent is the partnership between Uzbekneftegaz and the Russian company Burintech. The sides recently agreed to develop a joint roadmap aimed at strengthening cooperation in deep drilling technologies and introducing advanced equipment for oil and gas operations.

Energy cooperation has become one of the most strategically significant dimensions of the partnership. Uzbekistan's rapidly growing economy requires substantial increases in energy generation capacity.

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