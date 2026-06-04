Match.Asia Launches Exit Healthcheck To Help Smes Avoid Common M&A Deal Killers

Singapore, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many SME transactions fail before completion. Buyers and sellers may struggle to align on expectations, valuation gaps can emerge during negotiations, and businesses often enter the market before they are fully prepared for due diligence.

Helps SMEs prepare for better M&A outcomes.

Based on transaction experience, three of the most common reasons SME deals fail to progress are misalignment between buyers and sellers, valuation gaps, and inadequate preparation for the due diligence process.

Through its growing Match NAVI AI ecosystem,

Following on the success of Match Value, free valuation service, Exit HealthCheck focuses on transaction readiness by helping SMEs assess areas commonly scrutinised by buyers and investors, including financial reporting, operational maturity, governance, management depth, customer concentration, and transaction preparedness.

Since incorporation in 2024,

Founded by experienced dealmakers who have worked as advisers, investors, buyers, and founders,

“Many SME owners only discover weaknesses in their business when buyers uncover them during due diligence,” said Marcus Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of.

“By that stage, valuation expectations may need to be revised, buyer confidence may be affected, and transactions can become significantly more difficult to complete. Exit HealthCheck

He added:

“In our experience, many SME transactions fail because buyers and sellers are not properly aligned, valuation expectations differ, or businesses enter the M&A process before they are ready. Match NAVI AI, Match Value, and Exit HealthCheck

Business owners exploring M&A can evaluate their readiness for a future transaction at no cost via: Exit HealthCheck

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Marcus Yeung

CEO,...

