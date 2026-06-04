Blast Box Office Collection Day 7: Arjun Sarja's Blast Nears Rs 35 Crore Worldwide After First Week

Blast Box Office Collection Day 7: Arjun Sarja's much-awaited comeback film Blast has completed its first week in theatres on a promising note. Although collections dipped slightly on Day 7, the action entertainer continued to perform steadily

After maintaining a steady run throughout its opening week, Blast witnessed a slight slowdown on its seventh day in theatres. The film collected Rs 2.75 crore net in India on Day 7, marking a drop of just over 20 percent from the Rs 3.45 crore earned on Day 6.

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While the decline was noticeable, it is considered a normal trend after the initial release rush. The film continues to attract audiences, particularly in Tamil-speaking markets where it has enjoyed strong occupancy rates.

Despite the Day 7 dip, Blast achieved an important milestone by crossing the Rs 34 crore mark globally. The film's India net collection now stands at Rs 23.75 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 27.29 crore.

The movie also continued to earn from international markets, adding around Rs 50 lakh overseas on its seventh day. With total overseas earnings touching Rs 7.30 crore gross, the film's worldwide collection has climbed to Rs 34.59 crore after just one week in theatres.

The Tamil version remains the biggest contributor to the film's success, bringing in Rs 2.50 crore net on Day 7. The Telugu version added Rs 25 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala emerged as the strongest-performing regions.

Audience reactions have been largely encouraging. Many viewers have praised the film's action sequences, emotional storytelling, and family-friendly appeal. Fans have especially welcomed Arjun Sarja's return to the big screen, describing Blast as a satisfying blend of action, entertainment, and meaningful messaging.

The strong word-of-mouth and positive reception from family audiences have helped the film maintain momentum, positioning it as a successful comeback vehicle for the veteran actor.