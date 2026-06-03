Operation Blue Star Anniversary: 4,000 Police Deployed In Amritsar

As the anniversary of Operation Blue Star approaches on June 6, the Punjab Police has established a comprehensive security grid across Amritsar and surrounding areas to maintain security and law and order ahead of the occasion. Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha visited the district to review the deployment of forces and confirmed that nearly 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Police Detail Security Arrangements

Talking to the reporters, Praveen Kumar Sinha said, "The anniversary of Operation Blue Star is on the 6th June; in connection with this, numerous programs and events take place, creating a heightened and sensitive security environment. In this context, we have established a comprehensive security grid across Punjab, specifically in Amritsar and its surrounding areas."

Special DGP Praveen Kumar Sinha confirmed that 5 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are now stationed within the city limits to bolster the existing police presence.

On the total troop strength stationed in the city, the Special DGP further said, "We held extensive meetings yesterday and today; we also visited the field to inspect the troop deployments... Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed. We have brought in 2,000 policemen and 30 gazetted officers from outside the district, while another 2,000 personnel from the Amritsar district police force are also stationed here and remain on high alert. Additionally, within Amritsar city, we have deployed 5 companies of the CAPF."

What Was Operation Blue Star?

June 6, 1984, marked the day when the Indian Army, under Operation Blue Star, stormed into the Golden Temple on orders of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contain Sikh militancy under the leadership of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in Punjab.

It was reported that Bhindranwale had stashed large quantities of arms on the Golden Temple premises. Bhindranwale was the head of the radical Sikh outfit Damdami Taksal.

He, along with his armed followers, was killed during Operation Blue Star, launched by the Indian Army to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple complex in June 1984. The Operation was heavily criticised. Months later, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, at her New Delhi residence on October 31, 1984.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)