Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 20: Suriya's Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 20: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu is showing signs of slowing down at the box office after nearly three weeks in theatres. Despite a drop in daily earnings, the fantasy entertainer remains on track

Karuppu registered a noticeable drop in earnings on its 20th day at the box office. According to trade estimates, the film collected Rs 1.55 crore net in India, down from Rs 2.05 crore on the previous day. This represents a decline of nearly 24.4 percent.

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Even with the slowdown, the film's domestic performance remains impressive. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 188.45 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 217.87 crore. The figures suggest that the film has enjoyed a successful theatrical run despite entering the later stages of its box office journey.

The film continues to generate revenue overseas, adding approximately Rs 50 lakh on Day 20. This takes its international gross collection to Rs 79.25 crore.

With domestic and overseas earnings combined, Karuppu has now amassed an estimated Rs 297.12 crore worldwide. The latest total leaves the film just a few crores away from crossing the coveted Rs 300 crore milestone, a significant achievement for the fantasy entertainer.

Tamil Nadu continues to be the film's strongest market. Of the Day 20 India net collection, the Tamil version contributed Rs 1.25 crore, while the Telugu version added around Rs 30 lakh.

While collections have begun to taper off, audience discussions online remain largely positive. Many viewers have praised the film for delivering an engaging blend of fantasy, drama and commercial entertainment.

Several moviegoers have highlighted the film's inventive first half, particularly its unique conflict between divine and human forces. Others appreciated the entertaining narrative and performances, while noting that the second half adopts a more conventional commercial approach.

Occupancy figures also reflected stronger turnout during evening and night screenings. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 15.15 percent on Day 20, with night shows attracting the highest audience response. Positive word-of-mouth and social media conversations continue to support the film as it edges closer to a major global box office milestone.