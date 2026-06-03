US Expected To Approve $400M In Military Aid For Ukraine Soon Rubio

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the statement during a congressional hearing, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters.

"That's going through the interagency process right now. In fact, I saw maybe last Friday something on it," Rubio said.

Ukraine-Russia talks at impasse, but US ready to mediate if opportunity arises – Rubio

He added that he expects there will be news on the matter "pretty soon."

Photo: U.S. State Department