QGOSM Adopts Technical Controls To Extend Sales Period Of Vehicle Tyres

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar General Organisation for Standards and Metrology (QGOSM) announced the adoption of new technical controls to regulate the extension of the period allowed for the sale of tyres for passenger cars, buses and light trucks, in implementation of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's (MoCI) decision No. 35 of 2026, regarding updating the Qatari standard specification (QS 581) for the requirements for storing car tyres as a binding technical regulation in the State of Qatar.

In this context, Head of the Engineering Specification Section at QGOSM, Engineer Sultan Hassan al-Kuwari, said that expanding the tyre sales period will not be automatic, but rather subject to meeting the approved technical requirements and controls in accordance with the provisions of the technical regulations, in order to ensure maintaining a high level of quality and safety for products traded in the local market.

Al-Kuwari indicated that the technical regulations allow for the possibility of granting an additional six-month period for selling tyres, provided that the agents and points of sale comply with all the approved technical requirements, with the commitment to grant the consumer an additional warranty for a period of three months, so that the total warranty period becomes one year and three months for the tyres whose sales period is approved to be extended.

He affirmed that the organisation will study the applications of companies that wish to obtain approval for the extension, and verify the extent to which they meet the technical requirements contained in the regulation, provided that approvals are granted only to companies that meet them, while providing the competent regulatory authorities with lists of companies and tyre models whose sale has been approved for extension.

The next phase will witness the continuation of monitoring campaigns and periodic inspections of company warehouses, showrooms and tire sales points, in coordination with the competent authorities, foremost among them the Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department at MOCI, to verify compliance with the approved storage and inspection requirements, he added.

He also noted that these measures come as part of ongoing efforts to regulate tire trading in the local market, enhance product quality and safety, protect consumer rights, and reduce unsafe practices that may affect the safety of road users.

Eng. Sultan Hassan Al Kuwari stressed, in his statement, that QGOSM will continue to monitor the implementation of the decision and evaluate its results periodically, by preparing quarterly reports on the results of implementation, and taking the necessary corrective measures when needed, in order to achieve a balance between regulating the market, ensuring consumer safety and compliance with the approved technical regulations in the State of Qatar.

Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology called on all agents and points of sale to comply with the approved technical requirements and to cooperate with regulatory bodies, in order to enhance compliance and achieve the highest safety standards.