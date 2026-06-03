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A Usable Loft Can Add Nearly £18,000 To The Value Of A Family Home
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) A usable loft can add nearly £18,000 to the value of a family home and make it easier to sell, according to estate agents. Research of 500 property brokers found a boarded and easily accessible roof space adds £17,677 to a four-bedroom property, £13,821 to a three-bed, and £9,867 to a two-bed. With the property market firmly in buyers' hands, sellers are under pressure to make their homes stand out and avoid stagnation - driving many homeowners to seek affordable ways to increase appeal and value. Nearly nine in 10 (88 per cent) agents confirmed homeowners they represent are increasingly looking for cost-effective ways to add value without the expense of an extension or full renovation. Experts said the answer could be right above their heads, providing a significant return on an investment for as little as £260, achieved through raised loft boarding and insulation work. It comes after research commissioned by LoftZone [] found properly fixing up a loft was named the most overlooked method of immediately adding value to a home (31 per cent) and the best return on investment in terms of said value (32 per cent). This improvement was therefore ranked in both categories above extensions, solar panels, and outdoor living spaces. Creating a usable loft space also tied with modernising the kitchen as the improvement most likely to help a house sell quicker (51 per cent). This is also reflected in the experience of agents, as 45 per cent reported buyers they have worked with have been put off from making an offer, while 55 per cent said they reduced their offer if the space isn't functional. Nine in 10 (90 per cent) also believe they should be included on all floor plans, in the same way cellars are, with 51 per cent feeling very strongly about this. Peter Thum-Bonanno, co-founder and CTO of GetAgent, said: "Lofts are one of the most undervalued spaces in a property and sellers who recognise that are increasingly seeing it reflected in their home's value. “In line with wider trends across the market, buyers are focused on practicality and unlocking more useable spaces, so a loft that is safe, accessible and genuinely usable isn't simply a nice-to-have, it justifies higher asking prices. “Storage space is one of the most requested features by buyers, and boarded lofts, lit and accessible via a proper ladder, signal that the home has been well thought through and cared for, increasing buyer confidence which often translates into higher offers." Dave Raval, CEO of LoftZone said:“Clearly there is a strong case in the current housing market for making the most of every square inch of space in your home. “For those with lofts, this can translate directly into cash in the form of higher listing prices, as long as the space is functional and well-presented. “The other good news is that it doesn't take much work to unlock this significant value through creating a welcoming, usable space, which is safe to move around in and still performs properly to keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer.” Considering the value they clearly add to a home, it's no wonder 19 per cent of agents advise sellers to fix up their lofts on every single listing, with a further 67 per cent at least sometimes doing so. This also makes their job easier, as 92 per cent claimed a clean and well-presented loft can help a property sell faster. Perhaps because 80 per cent confirmed buyers are now scrutinising how efficiently space in a house is used more than they were five years ago. Demand for this extra space is clearly high, as 52 per cent said house-hunters often or always include a loft space on their list of non-negotiables when shortlisting properties to view, according to the OnePoll data. Agents also provided their top tips to instantly transform a loft into a more appealing space for a buyer, with ensuring easy access, including a built-in ladder, the first step (39 per cent). Another important factor was lighting, with natural light (33 per cent) and windows (31 per cent) holding strong appeal, as well as consistency in lighting and brightness throughout (26 per cent). Safety also play a crucial role, with recommendations including making sure the ceiling is a good head height (37 per cent), flooring is even and safe to walk on (34 per cent), and ventilation is up to scratch for improved air quality (33 per cent). But appearances also matter, with agents saying that a loft which feels bright, clean, and visually connected to the rest of the home can leave a lasting impression on buyers. In fact, 27 per cent said a nicely decorated loft adds appeal, while 18 per cent felt continuity with the rest of the home can be the finishing touch. Dave Raval, from LoftZone, added:“A few quick fixes can transform a once overlooked space into a real selling point. “You'll be amazed how simple changes to lighting, boarding, and those all-important finishing touches will turn dingy into roomy. “It's easy to do these things yourself if you're a DIY aficionado, otherwise we have teams of approved installers nationwide who can complete most jobs in just one day.” LOFTZONE'S FIVE WAYS TO TURN YOUR LOFT INTO A SELLING POINT 1. Start with a solid, energy-efficient foundation Board the loft using a raised flooring system that sits above rather than compresses the insulation. This creates a stable storage surface while keeping the home's heat retention intact and gives buyers immediate confidence the space is practical and well looked after. 2. Light it like a room, not a storage cupboard A dark loft is an instant turn-off. Install lighting at the entrance and at even intervals throughout to eliminate shadows and make the space feel safe and considered. Warm-toned bulbs add an inviting feel and prevent any corners looking from neglected. 3. Organise it to reveal its true scale Clutter kills imagination. Clear the floor space and instead use defined storage zones and simple solutions like specially-designed loft shelving and stackable boxes, to allow buyers to properly assess the room – which can often be equivalent in size to an entire extra bedroom. 4. Use loft lining, integrated wardrobes, and finishing details to signal care A well-finished loft instantly tells buyers the home has been properly looked after. Loft lining systems transform a dark, dusty space into a clean, bright, and usable area, while integrated wardrobes turn it into organised, purpose-led storage. Even tiny details like a tidy hatch frame give the overall impression of care and quality. 5. Remove every barrier to access A stiff hatch or creaking ladder can be enough to put buyers off venturing up altogether. Make sure everything opens smoothly and without resistance. It's a small fix that can make a significant difference to how the space is perceived.
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