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Iran Says US Misjudges Its Leverage in Ongoing Talks Standoff
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister has dismissed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that Washington holds the strongest leverage in the ongoing confrontation with Tehran, according to reports.
Abbas Araghchi said the United States is mistaken in believing it has the upper hand in the standoff, which has continued amid stalled indirect negotiations between the two countries.
The dispute centers on differing assessments from both sides about who can withstand the prolonged tensions following the reported US-Israeli strikes in late February. Efforts at mediation through Pakistan have so far failed to achieve any breakthrough.
Trump, speaking in an interview on Sunday, claimed that “We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” adding criticism of diplomatic travel arrangements linked to the negotiations.
Araghchi responded on social media platform X, rejecting that assessment and arguing that Trump does not hold strategic superiority. He also warned of possible escalation scenarios and referenced economic pressure, including rising fuel costs.
In earlier remarks, Araghchi had recently visited Pakistan and Oman before heading to Russia for further discussions.
The situation has been further complicated by disruptions to key maritime routes. Reports indicate that in response to military pressure, Iran partially restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz and has also signaled risks to shipping routes in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait through allied groups in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the U.S. administration has reportedly introduced measures targeting Iranian oil exports and issued warnings about severe consequences for Iran’s energy infrastructure.
Trump also claimed in the interview that Iran’s oil production capacity is under strain and suggested that storage limitations could create internal risks, which he said strengthens Washington’s position.
Abbas Araghchi said the United States is mistaken in believing it has the upper hand in the standoff, which has continued amid stalled indirect negotiations between the two countries.
The dispute centers on differing assessments from both sides about who can withstand the prolonged tensions following the reported US-Israeli strikes in late February. Efforts at mediation through Pakistan have so far failed to achieve any breakthrough.
Trump, speaking in an interview on Sunday, claimed that “We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” adding criticism of diplomatic travel arrangements linked to the negotiations.
Araghchi responded on social media platform X, rejecting that assessment and arguing that Trump does not hold strategic superiority. He also warned of possible escalation scenarios and referenced economic pressure, including rising fuel costs.
In earlier remarks, Araghchi had recently visited Pakistan and Oman before heading to Russia for further discussions.
The situation has been further complicated by disruptions to key maritime routes. Reports indicate that in response to military pressure, Iran partially restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz and has also signaled risks to shipping routes in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait through allied groups in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the U.S. administration has reportedly introduced measures targeting Iranian oil exports and issued warnings about severe consequences for Iran’s energy infrastructure.
Trump also claimed in the interview that Iran’s oil production capacity is under strain and suggested that storage limitations could create internal risks, which he said strengthens Washington’s position.
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