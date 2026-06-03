The Real Driver Behind Gold: Central Bank Demand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital

Gold is often discussed through the lens of inflation, interest rates or geopolitical crises. Yet one of the most important drivers of the metal's remarkable performance over the past several years has been far less visible: central banks.

While private investors tend to buy gold when uncertainty rises and sell it when confidence returns, central banks appear to be operating on a much longer time horizon. Even as gold trades near historically elevated levels, official sector purchases have remained robust. That raises an important question: what are central banks seeing that the rest of the market may be underestimating? The answer appears to lie not in short-term economic forecasts, but in a changing view of the global financial system itself.

Gold Reserves by Country as of Q1 2026: -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="624" height="347" data-bit="iit" />

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.