China Competition Now Drives Nearly Every US Diplomatic Conversation, Says Rubio

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 4 (IANS) Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that concerns over China's dominance in critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing and strategic supply chains have become a central feature of virtually every major US diplomatic engagement, underscoring how competition with Beijing increasingly shapes American foreign policy worldwide.

In separate testimonies before both the Senate Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday (local time), Rubio identified China as America's most significant long-term strategic challenge.

Decades of economic integration had created dangerous dependencies that now threaten US national security and economic resilience, he said.

“Virtually every foreign engagement that I have with a foreign minister or when I visit another country,” Rubio said, discussions about critical minerals now feature prominently.“Every single one of those critical minerals is a part of it.”

Rubio's remarks offered a detailed glimpse into how the Trump administration views its global competition with Beijing, extending far beyond traditional military or diplomatic rivalry into technology, healthcare, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and strategic infrastructure.

A major focus of his testimony was China's dominant position in critical mineral supply chains, which he said are essential for everything from electric vehicles and smartphones to advanced weapons systems and artificial intelligence.

The Secretary warned that vulnerabilities once considered theoretical had become reality.

“Many of the critical minerals supply chain that have been denied to parts of the world, including the United States, were theoretical threats two or three years ago,” Rubio said.“We used to talk about it and say, my gosh, if these guys ever denied us this, we'd have trouble. And then it actually happened.”

According to Rubio, the administration has mapped strategic dependencies and is now working with allies and partners to diversify sourcing, processing and refining capacity.

To support that effort, Washington recently hosted a rare earths ministerial attended by more than 30 countries and launched what Rubio described as a“Pax Silica” initiative involving 14 nations focused on supply chains critical to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The administration also views China's role in pharmaceutical manufacturing as a growing national security concern.

“It is an unacceptable risk that we run today, where 88 per cent of the active ingredients in our pharmaceuticals are still sourced from one place,” Rubio told senators.

He warned that excessive reliance on a single supplier could become a serious vulnerability during future geopolitical crises or conflicts.

“The threat may be theoretical today,” Rubio said.“I think we have to assume it will not be theoretical one day.”

Taiwan emerged as another central theme in Rubio's testimony.

Responding to questions about reports that Washington had slowed support for Taipei, Rubio strongly rejected suggestions that the administration had weakened its commitment.

“We don't consult with the Chinese on these sales,” he said.

Rubio pointed to an $11 billion arms package approved in December, which he described as the largest arms sale to Taiwan in history.

“We just did an $11 billion sale in December. It was the single largest arms sale to Taiwan, I believe, in history.”

He said Beijing's reaction demonstrated its displeasure.

“The reason why we know the Chinese were upset is not just because they told us; it's because they fly all kinds of planes. They crossed the centre line multiple times.”

An additional $14 billion arms package remains under review, Rubio said.

China's influence in other regions also featured prominently during the hearings.

Discussing Myanmar, Rubio said Beijing continues to exert substantial leverage over the country's military leadership.

“The Chinese hold a tremendous amount of leverage over that system there,” he said, while acknowledging the difficulties Washington faces in expanding influence in the country.

The Secretary also raised concerns about alleged Chinese influence operations beyond its borders.

“There is no doubt that we see evidence of it from the CCP,” Rubio said when questioned about foreign efforts to shape political debate and public opinion in democratic countries.

He cited concerns ranging from overseas Chinese police activities to efforts targeting Chinese nationals living abroad.

“The opening of police stations, the sending of individuals to harass Chinese nationals that are abroad,” Rubio said, describing activities that have become a recurring topic in diplomatic engagements with partner governments.

Rubio also highlighted China's growing dominance in shipbuilding and industrial capacity.

“The capacity of none other than China,” he said, noting that Beijing had spent years subsidising its shipbuilding industry while many Western nations allowed domestic capabilities to erode.

The administration now views rebuilding industrial capacity as essential to long-term strategic competition.

China's relationship with Russia also surfaced repeatedly during the hearings.

While discussing proposed sanctions legislation targeting buyers of Russian oil, lawmakers noted that China remains one of Moscow's largest energy customers. Rubio also referenced a potential Chinese veto of international efforts related to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio's testimony reflected a view increasingly shared across Washington: that competition with China now touches nearly every aspect of American foreign policy.

For India, Rubio's remarks carry particular significance. India has emerged as a key participant in US-led efforts involving the Quad, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing and supply-chain diversification.

As Washington seeks alternatives to Chinese dominance in strategic sectors, New Delhi is increasingly positioned as an important economic and geopolitical partner in the broader Indo-Pacific balance.